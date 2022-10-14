McAlister: No less than the truth

As I observe with deep concern and dismay the numerous crises affecting the lives of millions of children, adolescents, and young adults in our time, my mind returns to an ancient story that you may be familiar with — at least if you have been blessed with a traditional liberal arts education, which, unfortunately, is no longer as common in today’s woke world.
I am speaking of Plato’s allegory of the cave, found in his classic dialogue “The Republic.”
In this dialogue, Plato, speaking through his mouthpiece Socrates, ponders the journey of the individual toward understanding of the truth, a journey not without road bumps.
He introduces us to a group of people who have been imprisoned in an underground cave since childhood, and whose necks and legs are chained down so that they can hardly move. The den has a mouth through which some light is allowed to enter; a fire burns behind the prisoners, and before them is a screen of sorts by which a very limited view of the outside world is presented to them.
Men pass along a low wall carrying various objects, and occasionally voices are heard; meanwhile, the prisoners’ perception of reality is limited largely to the shadows which appear upon the wall.
Socrates asks his interlocutor to consider what would happen when a prisoner is released.
“At first, when any of them is liberated and compelled suddenly to stand up and turn his neck round and walk and look towards the light, he will suffer sharp pains; the glare will distress him, and he will be unable to see the realities of which in his former state he had seen the shadows; and then conceive someone saying to him, that what he saw before was an illusion, but that now, when he is approaching nearer to being and his eye is turned towards more real existence, he has a clearer vision — what will be his reply? ... Will he not be perplexed? Will he not fancy that the shadows which he formerly saw are truer than the objects which are now shown to him?”
This is the dilemma faced by countless 21st century youth.
The images that so many of the rising generation have been captive to are often worse than shadows; often they are funhouse mirrors, which eventually cease to be much fun.
Young people tend to be immersed in screens almost from infancy, their parents providing them smartphones from a very tender age. Worse, an increasing number of teens now suffer from gender dysphoria or are at least encouraged to think that they do.
Many adults are actively encouraging this confusion, using the Orwellian phrase “gender affirmation.” This perverse pressure is not only applied through multimedia channels, but also in school settings and even children’s hospitals. Planned Parenthood has joined the act as well, having produced a cartoon video encouraging confused youngsters to confide in a trusted adult (never a parent) who will affirm their desire (even if unconscious) to “transition.”
Naturally, puberty blockers and chemical castration fit in perfectly with their anti-natalist ideology. Sadly, once-respected organizations such as the American Medical Association are on board with these practices as well. So much for the Hippocratic Oath. Many medical professionals, it seems, are quite willing to do harm, as the COVID-19 experience has taught us.
The rising generation of troubled young people are desperately in need of compassionate mentors, hopefully including their parents, who have the courage to break the chains of gender ideology and screen addiction and enable their charges to become accustomed to the light of day.
They deserve no less than the truth, but more as well, the love which, as St. Paul affirms, rejoices with the truth.