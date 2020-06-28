McAlister: Our cultural catastrophe

“And nothing to look backward to with pride,
And nothing to look forward to with hope …”
— Robert Frost, “The Death of the Hired Man”
If you, gentle reader, are among those of us who have loved our “sweet land of liberty” and have watched in dismay during recent weeks as thugs and hooligans, not content only to indulge in rioting and looting in American cities, but also to deface, topple, and/or reduce to rubble statues of great historical figures across the country, you may have wondered how in heaven’s name our free republic could have descended to such madness and rage.
The question perplexes me too a bit, though as a conservative and an amateur student of history, I have sensed a state of moral, intellectual and cultural decay for quite some time. Allow me, then, to share a few thoughts on our cultural catastrophe.
Our self-anointed media mavens have let us know that all of this is a natural response to the appalling police killing of George Floyd, and thus to the “systemic racism” it is said to have embodied. I am a bit skeptical that all of this mayhem is merely spontaneous. It seems orchestrated at least to some degree, and when one sees not only a host of American cities submit to a rule of chaos, but even Britons across the pond join in on the mad iconoclasm, you suspect that something unseemly is afoot.
It is worth noting that, as the days go on, it is not just Confederate memorials and statues that have yielded to our “cancel culture,” but also such figures as Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Francis Scott Key, Ulysses S. Grant, and Junipero Serra. The American Museum of Natural History decided to remove a statue of Teddy Roosevelt deemed “racist,” never mind that he was the first president to invite a black man to a White House dinner. Even a statue of Arthur Ashe in Richmond, Virginia, was not immune, thanks to a graffiti artist who scrawled upon it the words “White Lives Matter.” All are now to be persona non grata.
I would like to observe that for some time now, one of the most widely used texts in many public high schools and colleges throughout America is “A People’s History of the United States,” penned by the Marxist Howard Zinn.
It reduces the American story to a Manichaean narrative sharply dividing “the oppressed” from “the oppressors.” Naturally, Columbus and many of our founders are demonized as “oppressors.”
Zinn’s book is a blatant work of leftist propaganda that even many liberal historians have distanced themselves from, but it has had a long shelf life, and a disturbing amount of influence in the public educational arena. Is it not reasonable to wonder if these youthful demolition crews are simply acting out what they learned in school?
Consider as well an organization, founded in 2013, which has grown like wildfire and gained momentum, especially since Floyd’s death. The organization’s name consists of a three-word motto. Taken by itself, I and millions of Americans could agree with it. The problem is, the statement has become loaded, and we are not allowed to agree merely with the phrase itself. The group in question, unfortunately, stands for and promotes a number of agendas that are incompatible with traditional Christianity and basic moral values.
Its mission statement, “What We Believe, found on its website, reveals that in essence, the group is Marxist, anti-family, pro-abortion and pro-gender confusion. If we do not reflexively spout the slogan like a mantra and agree to their demands, we risk being ostracized and made scapegoats. Yet our mass media, large corporations, sports leagues and even many church people fall all over themselves to placate this cult.
George Orwell worried that the world was falling into the hands of “stream-lined men who think in slogans and talk in bullets.” A lot of slogans are being thrown around these days: ”Silence Equals Violence,” “Defund the Police,” etc.
Orwell’s fear is coming into clearer focus in our time, as our nation seems to be in a struggle for its very existence. We should also heed the advice of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who exhorted us to “Live not by lies!”, and pray more fervently than we ever have.