McAlister: Pro-life Americans rejoiced

The prayers of millions of Americans who believe that all human beings should be protected in law and welcomed in life were answered on June 24.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, which not only upheld Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act but overturned the nearly 50-year-old decision in Roe v. Wade (1973), thus returning regulation regarding abortion to the individual states and the people’s representatives.
While pro-life Americans rejoiced, to say that many on the other side of the issue were apoplectic would be an understatement. The morning of the ruling, plans were announced for a “Night of Rage.” The ever-loquacious Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez loudly proclaimed that “women will die” because of this decision and called for the impeachment of all justices who comprised the Dobbs majority, i.e., those justices who remain faithful to the original meaning and text of the U.S. Constitution.
Some noted the concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, expressing outrage at his suggestion that other decisions such as Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) should be revisited at some point, with Thomas’ critics darkly hinting that Loving v. Virginia (1967), which unanimously overturned anti-miscegenation laws, may one day be toppled, and that the latter went unmentioned by Thomas because he himself is party to an interracial marriage. These critics failed to produce evidence of any conservative jurist or legal scholar willing to dispense with the Loving precedent. As far as I can see, this prattle is groundless.
All aside, Justice Alito’s opinion in Dobbs is a brilliant exposition, thoroughly eviscerating Roe and also taking on Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1991) . Justice Harry Blackmun’s opinion in Roe claimed that a right to an abortion emanated from a “right to privacy” which springs from the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and 14th amendments. The Casey decision, while dispensing with much of Roe’s reasoning, grounded the abortion license in the ‘liberty’ protected by the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause. Alito walks us through these decisions and reveals that the emperor is naked.
Roe had suggested that there had been a common-law basis for abortion, noting the lack of positive law specifically prohibiting abortion until the latter half of the 19th century. But Alito points out that “the great common-law authorities —Bracton, Coke, Hale, and Blackstone — all wrote that a post-quickening abortion was a crime. Moreover, many authorities asserted that even a pre-quickening abortion was ‘unlawful’ and that, as a result, an abortionist was guilty of murder if the woman died from the attempt.”
In addition, the attempt by Roe and Casey to ground the abortion right in the 14th amendment is at odds with the fact that by 1868, when the amendment was ratified, three-quarters of the states had enacted statutes criminalizing abortions, and more would follow in the ensuing years.
As Alito concludes, “Roe found that the Constitution implicitly conferred a right to obtain an abortion, but it failed to ground its decision in text, history or precedent. It relied on an erroneous historical narrative; it devoted great attention to and presumably relied on matters that have no bearing on the meaning of the Constitution ... . It concocted an elaborate set of rules, but it did not explain how this veritable code could be teased out of anything in the Constitution, the history of abortion laws, prior precedent, or any other cited source; and its most important rule (that States cannot protect fetal life prior to ‘viability’) was never raised by any party and has never been plausibly explained.”
In conclusion, I think it is worth noting that, though the pro-abortion partisans loudly claim that they alone care about women, dozens of pro-life crisis pregnancy centers have come under assault in varying degrees by terrorist groups such as “Jane’s Revenge.” These centers have done much, much more to care for women and their babies than Planned Parenthood ever remotely did. Such centers richly deserve our support and thanks.