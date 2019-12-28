McAlister: Reflecting on symbolism

Symbols, wrote Samuel T. Coleridge, exhibit “the translucence of the eternal through and in the temporal.” Symbolism is a powerful medium which has been utilized, for purposes both good and ill, throughout the centuries of human history.
Christianity transformed the cross from a Roman instrument of torture to a sign of redemption and renewal. Judaism identified with the Star of David, which was used against its adherents during the Second World War, and after that war reappeared at the establishment of the modern state of Israel. Other faiths make ample use of symbols, images and metaphors too numerous to warrant an extended list here.
A more sinister use of symbolism was employed by totalitarian powers in the 20th century. The hammer-and-sickle, incorporating agricultural and industrial images and representing a workers’ paradise, became a sign of terror and oppression for the victims of Lenin, Stalin and their successors. An ancient Hindu symbol, the swastika, was used by Hitler and the German National Socialists to represent the neo-pagan triumphalism of a “master race.” In both instances, these symbols were employed within powerful emotional contexts, often drowning out more careful reflection.
Decades ago, there appeared a book entitled “The Hidden Persuaders” by Vance Packard. Though I have not to this date actually read the book, it apparently dealt with the world of advertising, motion pictures and television, and the subliminal messages foisted upon an unwary public to influence its thinking. This book came to mind as I reflected on the way certain ideas and images continue to be used in a manipulative and seductive fashion, often wrenched away from their original context.
One concern is the increasing substitution — for example, via social media — of memes and emojis for actual thought and reflection. What is worse is the transformation of ideas once representative of innocence, beauty and purity into a form conveying a false and ultimately destructive ideology.
In the book of Genesis, after Noah and his family survived the great flood, a rainbow appeared in the sky as the sign of a covenant between God and the creatures of the earth, a promise that the world would not be destroyed in the same fashion as before. Whereas traditionally it was a sign of hope and renewal, in more recent times the rainbow has been co-opted by a political movement with a sterile and essentially monochrome ideology, though masking itself with connotations of sweetness and light. This has made me all the more appreciative of genuine rainbows, which cause my heart to leap up as they did that of William Wordsworth. I can view the bow in the sky as a gift, rather than a seduction or a threat.
This subject of rainbows puts me in mind of the now-omnipresent avalanche of unicorns, from whom multi-colored emissions burst forth with regularity. Though I bear no personal animus against the mythical one-horned animal, I can’t help but wonder why I find it increasingly difficult to escape from him (or her). Perhaps the woke capitalists can enlighten us on this astounding mystery. But that is a subject for another day.
This time of year I wish to meditate on the symbolism of the star that led wise men from the East to seek a child who was the Word made flesh. In Him, the symbol meets its substance. And wise men, and women, continue to seek Him.