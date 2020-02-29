McAlister: Seek what is eternal and lasting

“The family is one of nature’s masterpieces.”
— George Santayana
The recently published cover article in the March 2020 edition of The Atlantic has raised a number of eyebrows. Titled “The Nuclear Family was a Mistake” and written by David Brooks, the essay prompts a number of us to wonder if perhaps the chosen title itself was a mistake. All the same, however, the essay raises a number of important points and requires some clarification, as well as providing the opportunity to grapple with an important and weighty subject.
Brooks argues that our conception of the nuclear family that emerged after World War II — an ideal of a married mother and father with 2.5 kids, living somewhere in suburbia — is a historical anomaly.
Previously, for a very long stretch of history, the family was extended, with grandparents, cousins, uncles and aunts living in near proximity. The average number of children in a family tended to be larger. Often farmhands and servants were part of the picture as well, in what was a more agrarian society. Often these were organized around a family business.
Brooks observes that the extended family of yore has two chief strengths. The first is resilience. “If a relationship between a father and a child ruptures, others can fill the breach. Extended families have more people to share the unexpected burdens — when a kid gets sick in the middle of the day or when an adult unexpectedly loses a job.” Another strength is the socializing factor. There are more adults available to instill moral values, to teach them how to treat others. During the upheavals of the industrial revolution, the extended family often functioned as “a haven in a heartless world.”
On the other hand, the nuclear family that developed in the post-war world was often isolated and detached, and thus fragile. Though it worked for awhile, economic and cultural stress and strain began to weigh heavily on the family. “Society became more individualistic and more self-oriented. People put greater value on privacy and autonomy.” And, though this is not sufficiently emphasized by Brooks, the sexual revolution did much to unravel the stability of marriage and family life.
What does Brooks believe should be done? He calls attention to the idea of “chosen” or “forged” families, which transcend traditional kinship lines. Such commitments may have their advantages, appealing to many who have been damaged by the weakening of family ties over the past several decades. Even so, there is no substitute for the natural family, centered in a firmly committed, married mother and father and their children.
While there is truth in the African proverb “It takes a village to raise a child,” it is surely also true that it takes healthy families to raise a village.
I am sympathetic to Brooks’ interest in reviving the concept of the extended family, but historically this, too, is rooted in marriage and the biological family and its procreative basis. When Brooks notes that “a new and more communal ethos is emerging, one that is consistent with 21st-century reality and 21st century values,” he obscures the reality that, at the end of the day, we need to seek what is eternal and lasting.
In other words, we should pursue those virtues which are not bound to any century, and uphold and cherish that which is timeless.