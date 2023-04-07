McAlister: Seeking hope in a time of freefall

We are living today in which only the tone-deaf can fail to see is a time of moral, social, cultural and political freefall.
It was just last week that a 28-year-old Nashville woman, who preferred to see herself as male, entered a Christian school which she had attended as a child and brutally gunned down three children and three adults.
It is likely there would have been more victims were it not for the brave police officers who stopped her in her tracks and ended her troubled life.
Numerous media outlets, in addition to the Biden administration, suggested that the real culprits were guns and/or the anti-trans bias of conservative Christians like those who governed Covenant Christian School. Meanwhile it emerged that a “Trans Day of Vengeance” had been scheduled for April 1 in Washington, D.C., before being called off at the last minute.
A written manifesto likely to shed light on the motives of the hapless Audrey Hale has still not been released to the public. One has to wonder why.
Also as I write, for the first time in American history, a former president has been indicted and scheduled to be arraigned in New York City. The Manhattan DA at the center of this spectacle, Alvin Bragg, is a leftist who is soft on violent criminals while fulfilling a campaign promise to prosecute Donald Trump. One need not be a fan of the “Orange Man” to sense that something is deeply amiss here. We are now in banana republic territory.
Our institutions and much of our common life have been distorted and corrupted by alien ideologies. Our State Department flies Pride banners and BLM flags at our embassies overseas, while propagating the gospel of infanticide (“reproductive choice”) and genital mutilation (“gender-affirming care”) to nations with justifiably little interest in it.
Recently, a Wall Street Journal poll documented what would appear to be a steep decline in Americans’ view of the importance of religion, patriotism and having children. We seem to be sinking in a well of apathy and despair.
Those of us who have loved our country and see what has been happening to it can be easily tempted to despair. What is one to conclude when even some country music veterans are celebrating drag queens? And yet, despair is a sin. We cannot yield to the thought that all hope is lost. And we must not forget that ultimate hope is not found in our institutions.
Some 2,000 years ago, there was a day when darkness seemed to have triumphed. An innocent man, in fact a man who lived an unprecedentedly blameless life, was nailed to a Roman cross in Jerusalem like a common criminal. One might say he was “cancelled.”
His own disciples had run away; one betrayed him for 30 pieces of silver; another denied that he knew him, three times. It seemed that all was lost, that the hope of the world was extinguished forever.
And yet, a couple of days later, His tomb was found empty. As it turned out, hope was just beginning. And the history of the world would be changed forever. Happy Easter!