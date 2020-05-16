McAlister: Some things are truly essential

A few weeks back, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to ease some of the restrictions previously placed on Texas as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, restaurants can once again open their dining rooms, albeit just to 25% capacity, and barber shops, salons, and other businesses once considered “non-essential” can open as well, provided they cooperate with social distancing and other safety precautions. This is all well and good, and within the bounds of the governing authority of individual states, despite a previous faux pas made by President Trump.
For close to two months I have reflected on the meaning of this pandemic, governmental reactions to it and the impact those decisions have had on our lives.
I do not recall in my lifetime when a worldwide health crisis was treated as a wartime adversary to be defeated with all the resources we could muster. In this case, we have all been mobilized to fight something our leaders call “the invisible enemy,” which turns out to be a sort of bug, ugly and intricate when examined under the microscope.
“Social distancing” has become the new catchphrase of our time, and one can hardly go anywhere, or even stay home, without being reminded of it. Big business has joined forces with the NIH and CDC to remind us of all the things we need to know.
Small businesses, on the other hand, have been struggling, some in danger of going under. Meanwhile, since this crisis got underway, each new week brings news of millions of new unemployment claims. Increasingly more people have wondered where their next meal is coming from. The federal government responds by passing legislation amounting to at least $2 trillion, adding to what has been a long-term ballooning of the national debt, thus spurring the treasury to print more and more paper money that will be worth less and less as time goes on.
Meanwhile, this crisis has spawned numerous protests, and also lawsuits, as many of the various lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have posed serious constitutional problems. They have also put previously law-abiding citizens in conflict with state directives.
Consider the case of Shelley Luther, the Dallas owner and operator of Salon a la Mode, who was fined $7,000 and sentenced to seven days jail time by Judge Eric Moye for keeping her salon open, while observing safety and health precautions. The judge accused her of being “selfish” and demanded an apology.
Luther did not budge: “I have never been in this position before and it’s not someplace that I want to be. But I have to disagree with you sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish.” She added that she had employees who were essentially fasting so their children could eat. Fortunately, Abbott agreed, noting that “surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal [to ensure public safety] than jailing a Texas mother.” Luther was released.
The Austin American-Statesman was displeased, denouncing Luther’s reluctant civil disobedience as a “rogue stunt” and Luther herself as a “scofflaw.” This is quite telling. For decades, liberals and progressives have accused conservatives (falsely) of heartlessness toward the poor and unfortunate. Now, as businesses have shuttered and incomes depleted due to government policies that were often ill-considered, hard-working citizens who suddenly find themselves in dire straits are derided by the same left-leaning intelligentsia. They should be reminded that loving one’s neighbor is, well, an essential activity.