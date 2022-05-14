McAlister: What kind of country will future generations inherit?

On May 2, an early draft of what looks to be a landmark U. S. Supreme Court decision on abortion — that of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — was leaked to the public via the website Politico.
Authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the opinion, joined by four other justices, effectively reverses the previous decisions of Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). The leak itself, unprecedented in the history of the Supreme Court, was a lawless act, most likely perpetrated by a left-leaning clerk hoping to start a fire, so to speak. That it did.
Not content with protesting at the Supreme Court building itself, those who could not control their rage in the service of “reproductive rights” moved on. A map was published on the internet showing the home addresses of conservative-leaning justices, followed by loud, screaming hatefests in front of their homes — on Mother’s Day weekend of all things. Such behavior crosses the line of the First Amendment’s protection of peaceable assembly for a redress of grievances and becomes direct intimidation and harassment of public officials; indeed, such behavior is prohibited by federal law (18 US Code 119).
The Biden administration was noticeably reluctant to criticize this anarchic conduct, as could be expected. Meanwhile, the chaos led to Alito and his family to relocate to an undisclosed location.
The “pro-choice” zealots were not finished, as a number of them, some of them wearing “Handmaid’s Tale” regalia, disrupted church services on Mother’s Day, and the offices of a Christian pro-life organization in Madison, Wisconsin, were fire-bombed. What are we to conclude from such ongoing social mayhem?
It is clear that a large number of Americans value extreme personal autonomy at the expense of almost everything else. The sexual revolution of the 1960s and the years thereafter wrought a profound shift in how Americans viewed themselves.
Increasingly we moved subtly from seeing ourselves as mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, sisters and brothers to seeing ourselves as radically autonomous individuals dominated by desire. Whereas once we understood fundamental rights, such as the “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” mentioned in the Declaration of Independence, within the context of natural law and the laws of God, we came increasingly to define our rights as over and against everything else, including God, family, and social order, if not always consciously.
It was in the midst of this age of sweeping transformation that Justice Harry Blackmun, a Richard Nixon appointee, penned his revolutionary but constitutionally dubious opinion.
And many judicial scholars over the years have critiqued the basis for Blackmun’s decision. In fact, even the famously pro-choice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, while a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote that Roe was poorly argued: “Roe v. Wade sparked public opposition and academic criticism, in part, I believe, because the Court ventured too far in the change it ordered and presented an incomplete justification for its action.” (North Carolina Law Review 63 (1985).
Nor should stare decisis be considered a sufficient reason to sustain Roe. There are numerous incidents in which the Supreme Court overturned previous opinions, a chief example being Brown v. Board of Education (1954), which gutted Plessy v. Ferguson, issued more than half a century earlier. Moreover, public opinion is not as wedded to the outcome of Roe as many would have us believe. An Associated Press poll in 2021 found that 54 percent of Americans believe that abortion should be absolutely illegal in the third trimester, while an additional 26 percent say it should be against the law in most cases.
In light of all this, we ought to ask ourselves what kind of country we want the rising and future generations to inherit. If our nation is to be defined by the bitter, vile, and vindictive passions on display Mother’s Day weekend, the future looks bleak. But with the help of God, it need not be.