McAlister: What we can learn from the Pilgrims

As we approach the end of a very unnerving, often tragic and confusing year, it is perhaps inevitable that a lot of us have forgotten the quadricentennial of an early formative event in American history: the landing of a weary but persevering band of travelers at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts, in December 1620.
This little group of English settlers, who had moved to Holland several years before, partly to worship God in their own fashion, came to the North American coast on the fabled ship Mayflower seeking something more. Generations of American schoolchildren knew them as “the Pilgrims.” They were not the first permanent English settlement in North America; that honor belongs to Jamestown in Virginia in 1607. But the Plymouth colony would have a lasting impact on American history and culture, as did the Massachusetts Bay Colony that formed several years later.
George F. Willison, discussing Gov. William Bradford’s chronicle of the Plymouth colony, describes the Pilgrims thus: “They were not pale plaster saints, resigned to practicing the merely negative virtues. On the contrary, they were red-blooded and self-assertive rebels, in conscious and deliberate revolt against the existing order.”
The Pilgrims were Separatists, who did not find the practices of the Church of England to their liking. But they were not about mere negation. They felt the necessity of community, and understood from personal experience the tendency of humanity toward depravity. Keeping these things in mind, those men who survived the voyage signed a document known as the Mayflower Compact, which in part stated, “We whose names are underwritten … do by these presents solemnly and mutually in the presence of God, covenant and combine ourselves into a civil body politic, for our better ordering and preservation; and the furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute and frame, such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions, and offices, from time to time, as shall be thought meet and convenient for the general use of the colony; unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.”
Earlier in the document, they alluded to their basic purposes as undertaken “for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith, and the honor of our king and country ...” One need not agree with these settlers’ theological positions to appreciate their dedication to a cause higher than themselves.
The settlers at Plymouth did not have an easy time of it. They were faced with the necessity of feeding themselves in a strange land, and the possibility of conflict with the native peoples loomed large. In addition, they had yet to learn certain lessons regarding the best conditions for human flourishing.
For a few years, the Pilgrims conducted an “experiment of communal living,” a sort of primitive communism that would prove disastrous. The conceit of perfect equality and of “sharing the wealth” instead produced resentment and diminished mutual respect among the colonists; and this was among professed Christians.
Eventually Gov. Bradford and his advisers assigned every family a parcel of land, allowing each man to raise corn for his own household. “This was very successful,” noted Bradford. “It made all hands very industrious, so that much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been by any means the governor or any other could devise, and saved him a great deal of trouble, and gave far better satisfaction.” The lesson thereby learned proved “the emptiness of the theory of Plato and other ancients …. that the taking away of private property, and the possession of it in community … would make a state happy and flourishing, as if they were wiser than God.”
It turns out that the Pilgrims developed the humility to learn from their mistakes. Do we still have that capacity?
As we enter a holiday season chastened by the experience of a tumultuous year, let us remember the hardships and the achievements of those who came before us, without seeing them either as “plaster saints” or dismissing them as presumed bearers of “white privilege.” The cultivation of cultural memory is not easy, but it is vital, for the sake of all who come after us.