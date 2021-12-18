McNeely: Abbott already taking aim at O'Rourke

We already know that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is running for re-election in 2022. We also think that Abbott’s recent rightward lurch — if he’s re-elected — is probably aimed at being on a presidential ticket in 2024.
And we also know that Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso Democratic congressman, is running for governor.
O’Rourke lost his 2018 effort to upset Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s bid for a second six-year term by just 2.6 percent. O’Rourke, who raised a stunning $85 million against Cruz, has switched his sights to Abbott.
Abbott and O’Rourke have to survive primary challengers March 1 to face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
The filing deadline the Republican and Democratic primaries passed Monday. Because this is being written just before that deadline, this report will just touch the surface of their races and other developments.
Abbott has had two opponents on his right for several weeks: short-term former Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West, a former one-term congressman in Florida, and former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines, who lost re-election after one term.
But Abbott has already been running ads and email blasts at O’Rourke, linking him to Democratic President Joe Biden. This personalized email from Abbott arrived Sunday:
“Dave, the differences between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke couldn’t be more clear.
“Greg Abbott wants to SECURE the border to keep Texans and all Americans safe, Beto O’Rourke is looking to OPEN the border.
“While Greg Abbott wants to SUPPORT small businesses, Beto O’Rourke is looking to RAISE your taxes.
“Additionally, Greg Abbott is focused on PROTECTING the 2nd Amendment, Beto O’Rourke wants to destroy your constitutional rights.
“Now that you know the differences between them, we want to know who YOU THINK should be the next Governor of Texas.”
O’Rourke, for his part, listened for months to talk that Oscar-winning movie star Matthew McConaughey might run. But McConaughey finally said a few weeks ago that he wouldn’t.
A surprise Democratic entrant is Joy Diaz, 45, a public radio broadcaster at KUT-FM, and a host of Texas Standard, a statewide public radio show.
She became a radio journalist after a few years as a public school teacher.
“Texas needs Joy,” said Diaz, who left public radio last month after almost 20 years. She added she has “a fire in my soul to serve you as the next governor of Texas.”
She said she and her son contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, and it served as a catalyst.
She remembers “thinking that if I lived — because so many have died — that if I lived, I would have a life of public service,” she said in her announcement video. “Our current leadership has forgotten that their mission is to serve us.”
For her, the path is obvious.
“My target has been Greg Abbott,” she said. “That’s where my focus is, that’s where my spirit is, that’s where my energy will be.”
While Texas has gained notoriety under Abbott for recent laws including a ban on abortions after six weeks, making voting more difficult, and removing gun regulation, Diaz said she will be focused on the border, the pandemic and education.
She said the record number of migrants flooding into the United States through Texas this year is something she thinks she can cope with. She said as a child, she crossed the border many times with her father, a missionary. She thinks she could bridge the divide between migrants and those who want more restrictive border control.
“People in power describe the border as a crisis,” she said. “It just reinforces one thing: that they haven’t done their jobs.”
What impact Diaz might have on O’Rourke remains to be seen. But her practiced ability to talk, plus her Hispanic surname in a rapidly growing Hispanic population in Texas, could serve her well.
Redistricting lawsuit
The federal Department of Justice has filed suit charging the recently passed Texas congressional redistricting plan is discriminatory.
Texas gained about 4 million more people over the last decade — and 95 percent of them were people of color. But that didn’t result in more districts that could be won by minorities.
We’ll see if the federal Voting Rights Act, neutered by the Supreme Court in 2013, gets rejuvenated, and Texas once again is required to have election law changes pre-cleared for discrimination by the Justice Department, or a three-judge federal court in Washington, D.C., before they can take effect.