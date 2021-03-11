McNeely: Abbott to Texans: You're on your own

Gov. Greg Abbott flew to Lubbock on March 2 to tell Texans about their choices in trying avoid COVID-19.
Basically, you’re on your own, Abbott essentially said.
The governor, after taking heat for the lack of it during the deep freeze in February, had declared the huge power outage a legislative emergency, that legislators should immediately investigate.
They began days of hearings later in February.
Hoping to change subjects and venues from the Deep Freeze and the discussions about it in Austin, Abbott flew to Lubbock on Texas Independence Day — March 2.
At a Mexican restaurant there, he told members of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce that on March 10, he would withdraw his orders from last year requiring Texans to wear virus-preventing masks in public, and avoid sizable crowds.
And, he was completely removing the lid on capacity in businesses like restaurants and bars.
“This does not remove personal responsibility,” the governor told his mostly unmasked audience. “Personal vigilance is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that now, state mandates are no longer needed.
“We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent,” Abbott declared.
One Democrat who didn’t welcome Abbott’s Lubbock announcement about removing the mandates was President Joe Biden.
“Texas — I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said the next day at the White House as his COVID-fighters scrambled to deliver as many vaccinations as possible as soon as possible to Texas and other states.
“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we are able to get vaccines in people’s arms,” Biden said. “The last thing — the last thing — we need is Neanderthal thinking in the meantime.”
Some figured Abbott was looking more at his political future than at the medical future for his state.
Indeed, more Republicans than Democrats welcomed lifting the restraints — and Abbott is, after all, a Republican seeking reelection next year. The 2022 GOP primary is less than a year away.
A University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll taken Feb. 12-18 found Texas voters more concerned about the spread of the virus than in a poll in October, reflecting the fall resurgence in its spread.
But there was a distinct partisan split. The latest poll showed 82% of Democrats saying it’s more important to control the virus, while 72% of Republicans favored helping the economy.
Abbott did provide for one local escape outlet from his order.
If hospitalizations are above 15% of capacity in any of the state’s 22 hospital districts for seven straight days, county judges in that district “may use COVID mitigation strategies in their county,” according to the governor.
Some Texans and businesses welcomed the removal of mandates. Others worried that with less than 8% of Texans vaccinated, Abbott was prematurely risking a virus resurgence.
Some business owners worry that to keep their mask requirements, they will be left to enforce them without state backup.
And, many Texans wonder, with the number of vaccinations increasing rapidly, why not wait a couple more months?
This is not unlike Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dissent in a 2013 case challenging the Voting Rights Act requirement for pre-clearance of election law changes as nondiscriminatory before they could take effect.
The court 5-4 majority agreed with plaintiffs that the requirement was no longer needed because there were far fewer findings of discrimination than when the law was passed in 1965.
“[T]hrowing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes,” Ginsburg wrote, “is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
Let’s not stop the cure while the disease is still around.
Texans have endured a year of dealing with the virus. The glimmer of light of vaccinations at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is rapidly brightening.
So, why not follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendation, and hold off on dumping the tools to fight COVID-19 for a couple more months, until enough people can be vaccinated to reach herd immunity?
Some other Republican governors have also lifted mandates — Mississippi, South Dakota and Florida among them. But some haven’t, like in Ohio and Arizona.
Ohio Gov, Mike DeWine, on ABC’s “This Week,” Sunday, told host Martha Raddatz he thought it was too soon to relax the mask mandates.
“You know with the vaccine, we’re now on the offense, that’s the great thing,” DeWine said. “But in Ohio, we can’t give up the defense. We have found that these masks work exceedingly well.”