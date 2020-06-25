McNeely: Black Lives Matter movement turns corner

The Black Lives Matter movement is finally getting traction as a catalyst for turning a much-needed corner on racial relations.
It comes against the life-altering background of the coronavirus pandemic, which in four months has crippled the nation and the world.
On Memorial Day, the killing of George Floyd, 46, a black Texan in Minneapolis, by a white cop’s knee on his neck — for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, about 3 minutes past his death — was captured on video by an alert 17-year-old bystander.
It sparked a revolution.
Multi-racial street protests, featuring thousands of “Black Lives Matter” signs, sprang up immediately across the nation, and the world, continuing for weeks.
That was a passionate prelude to the annual observation of Juneteenth — the June 19 celebration of slaves in Galveston who learned on June 19, 1865, that they had been freed since Jan. 1 of 1863.
Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, accompanied by 2,000 federal troops, read the announcement to the folks in Galveston.
“The people are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” the general read.
“This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them, become that between employer and hired labor.
“The freed are advised to remain at their present homes, and work for wages,” the general continued.
“They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts; and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
Freedom. Some 900 days late, untold dollars short. But supposedly free — which lasted a few years, and then was replaced by post-Reconstruction continuing to subjugate blacks.
This year, President Donald Trump announced his first political rally since the pandemic began for June 19, in Tulsa, Oklahoma — a state so red that he beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 36 percent.
Tulsa happened to be the city which in 1921 saw white antagonists attack and burn an area in Tulsa inhabited by black entrepreneurs and other professionals, known as “Black Wall Street.”
More than 300 blacks were killed. The entire area was burned to the ground.
That Trump would schedule a rally to bask in homage to himself, during the black response to George Floyd’s murder, caused his staff to caution him to move the date. He did — to June 20.
Trump also said he had never heard of Juneteenth. He credited a black member of the Secret Service for telling him what it was.
“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”
Actually, during his presidency, the White House issued statements every year to recognize Juneteenth. In 1980, Texas became the first state to recognize it as an annual holiday, and 46 other states have since joined in honoring the day.
In the BOK Center in Tulsa that held 19,000 people, his staff predicted it would be full, with a huge overflow crowd, despite the pandemic.
Turned out that just 6,200 people attended, according to the fire department.
The outside stage that had been erected so Trump could also address those who couldn’t get in the auditorium was rapidly disassembled while he was speaking inside.
Register to vote
There has been a big slump this year in voter registration because of the pandemic limiting in-person registration efforts.
Under Texas law, you must be registered to vote by at least 30 days before an election. The deadline for registration to vote in the July 14 runoff elections passed June 15.
But there’s still time to register before the Nov. 3 presidential and other elections.
If you don’t know whether you’re registered to vote, check with your local county election office. If you aren’t, get an application to register by mail.
The July 14 elections include the Democratic primary runoff between MJ Hegar of Round Rock and state Sen. Royce West of Dallas to oppose Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
There is also a special election in Travis and Bastrop Counties to replace State Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin.
Early voting for the July 14 election is June 29 through July 10.