McNeely: Cascading coronavirus reactions

In Austin, you got the first strong hint that officials were getting serious about the coronavirus threat. On March 6, Mayor Steve Adler shut down the 34th annual South by Southwest festival.
Founded in 1987 as a musical get-together for bands and fans from around the country, the now 10-day festival has become an international phenomenon. It spun off other popular and lucrative add-ons: movies, high-tech confabs and other things.
Attendees and entrepreneurs take advantage of the international attraction: last year’s conference attracted more than 400,000 people, a quarter of them from 106 other countries.
Last year’s festival brought an estimated $356 million to the area economy.
On March 2, SXSW officials said the festival would go on as planned despite cancellations by companies like Facebook and Apple. But by Friday, March 6, Adler, advised by 13 medical specialists, canceled the festival and declared a local disaster.
A week later, Gov. Greg Abbott had his own announcement, on what would have been the festival’s opening day — Friday the 13th of March. Perhaps an omen?
Abbott, flanked by health care and other officials at a high noon capitol press conference, declared a statewide public health disaster.
Within minutes, University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves announced UT had canceled classes that day, because of the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed within the UT community.
“It is difficult for me to write this,” Fenves said in a statement, “because the person who tested positive is my wife Carmel. And a second member of my family (who works at UT) is presumed to have COVID-19 as well.
“I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation. Carmel and I have compiled a list of individuals who might have recently been in close contact with us.
“UT Health Austin nurses will be reaching out to those on the list who are affiliated with UT to screen them per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” Fenves wrote.
“If you have had close contact with me or my family members or another person with COVID-19 and you are not exhibiting symptoms, we strongly recommend that you self-isolate starting today.”
He later reported that he had not tested positive for the virus.
Abbott said state law gives broad authority to the governor and health commissioner during crisis times, including allowing them to waive “laws that hinder state agencies’ ability to respond to COVID-19.”
Among the actions he was taking, he said, were restricting visitations at prisons, nursing homes, and state-run facilities for people with disabilities.
The governor said the state was ramping up rapidly from its meager capability to test for the virus, noting that although only 220 Texans had been tested so far, another 75 were being tested as he spoke.
Bipartisan U.S. House action, with exceptions ... All but 40 Republicans voted for a bipartisan $8.3 billion emergency response to the coronavirus. In a vote early Saturday morning, the House voted 363-40 for a deal negotiated between Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
One Texas Republican “no” vote was Chip Roy, in Texas’ 21st Congressional District. That covers from Austin to San Antonio and half a dozen Hill Country counties.
“We were given a take-it-or-leave-it bill with zero chance to amend it or debate it. None,” Roy complained. “Despite being well-intentioned, it puts onerous burdens and mandates on main street employers, while picking winners and losers by carving out big business!”
Former state Sen. Wendy Davis, Roy’s Democratic opponent, said “All Texans should be concerned that Chip Roy both opposed efforts to PREVENT this outbreak and now to STOP this outbreak.
“At certain times in our country, people need to lead or get out of the way,” Davis’s press release said. “I think it’s time Chip Roy got out of the way.”