McNeely: Court puts Obamacare back on front burner for 2020 elections

If health care wasn’t already a top issue in the 2020 elections, a Dec. 18 federal appellate court ruling over whether the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional has teed it up again.
The three-judge panel from the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals returned a ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of Fort Worth that Congress’s removal of the “individual mandate” in the law made the whole Act unconstitutional.
The original act, nicknamed “Obamacare” when former President Barack Obama signed it into law in 2010, required most Americans to sign up for insurance.
Congress repealed the individual mandate in 2017.
Then, in February 2018, a group of Republican state attorneys general, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed suit in O’Connor’s court in Fort Worth, saying the repeal of the individual mandate made the entire law unconstitutional.
The 5th Circuit panel, in a 2-1 decision written by U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, told Judge O’Connor to reassess how much of “Obamacare” should be struck down.
“This issue involves a challenging legal doctrine applied to an extensive, complex, and oft-amended statutory scheme. All together, these observations highlight the need for a careful, granular approach to carrying out the inherently difficult task of severability analysis in the specific context of this case,” Elrod wrote. “We are not persuaded that the approach to the severability question set out in the district court opinion satisfies that need.”
Paxton applauded the court’s ruling.
“We look forward to the opportunity to further demonstrate that Congress made the individual mandate the centerpiece of Obamacare and the rest of the law cannot stand without it,” he said in a statement after the decision.
The ruling raised the hackles of Democrats trying to protect the law from further erosion.
Democratic U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York called the opinion “cowardly.”
“Tonight’s ruling is a sharp reminder to Americans that a heartless lawsuit supported by congressional Republicans and President Trump is why vital health care protections, especially protections for people with preexisting conditions, are in grave danger,” he said in a statement,
But the decision could bring the health care law up to the U.S. Supreme Court for a third time.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, leader of a group of Democratic state attorneys general fighting to preserve the law, said he was prepared to ask the high court to take the case before the lower court rules again.
The “repeal and replace” claim by Republican lawmakers, that they could repeal “Obamacare” but replace it with a health law continuing to protect patients from having insurance policies canceled for preexisting conditions, became a big factor in the 2018 elections.
The Republicans in Congress never did come forth with the replacement law, a fact Democrats incessantly noted during the 2018 election cycle — when Democrats took over the U.S. House.
The heat the issue generates is illustrated by Rick Levy, president of the Texas AFL-CIO, which almost always sides with Democrats.
“We are reminded by this shameful court ruling that Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and others in our state leadership continue to be ‘leaders’ in the effort to strip protection for preexisting conditions, coverage for young workers and other improvements in access to health care from our families and our communities even as our state leads the nation in the percentage of uninsured people,” Levy’s statement said.
“Neither this case nor the fight for access to health care is over,” he promised. “We will continue to fight for our members and our communities. We will never return to the days when the insurance company could just cut you off when you got sick, if you even had insurance at all.
“Ultimately, this is a political and a moral issue, not a legal one,” Levy said. “Our 240,000 members know the stakes regarding affordable health care in the next election. We will act and mobilize accordingly.”
The health care battle continues.
