McNeely: Democratic presidential hopefuls head for Texas

The impeachment focus now shifts from the U.S. House of Representatives to the Senate, which probably won’t deal with the recommendation to remove Donald Trump from the White House until early next year.
And will kill it.
While that furor occupies Washington’s attention, Democratic presidential candidates have been focusing on the four early states: Iowa (Feb. 3), New Hampshire (Feb. 11), Nevada (Feb. 22) and South Carolina (Feb. 29).
But some are beginning to focus on Texas. The primary is on Super Tuesday — March 3 — along with 15 other states. Early voting in Texas will begin Feb. 18 — two months from now — before the primaries in Nevada and South Carolina.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, leading in most Democratic primary polls so far, was in San Antonio Friday for a community event and a high-dollar fundraiser.
He said he hopes to help make Texas a battleground state.
“You’re going to be seeing a whole lot of me between now and November, God willing,” Biden said in his fourth trip to the state. If he wins the nomination, he said he will “compete here in Texas to win Texas.”
Texas Democrats continue their efforts to turn the state from Republican red to Democratic blue, which it hasn’t been for a quarter-century.
Texas Democrats last won a statewide office in 1994, and the Republicans have won every statewide office since 1998.
On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign opened its first Texas office in San Antonio, and another one in Austin.
Three days earlier, the Massachusetts senator’s campaign said it had hired more than two dozen full-time Texas senior staffers. And they’ll be adding offices soon in Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth.
So far, Warren and Biden are the only candidates to open offices in the state. Warren, who used to teach at the University of Texas law school, has visited Houston, Dallas and Austin as a 2020 presidential candidate.
Several days ago, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is passing up the early states, spoke to Democratic Party officials in Dallas while running more than $6.2 million worth of TV ads in Texas markets.
Also in Dallas, Andrew Yang, a New York entrepreneur, had what his campaign said was his largest rally yet.
There are 17 candidates signed up for the Texas presidential primary. There had bee18, but U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who signed up Nov. 9, dropped out before the Dec. 9 filing deadline.
Some of the remaining 17 will probably drop out before the primary election, but still might be on the ballot. Several you’ve heard of. Some you probably haven’t. Alphabetically, here’s the list:
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro
California businessman Rocky De La Fuente
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
California businessman Tom Steyer
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
California insurance agent Robby Wells
California author Marianne Williamson
New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Senate race
Several other Democrats are running statewide for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn next year:
■ Chris Bell, former U.S. Representative for Texas’s 25th congressional district, nominee for Governor of Texas in 2006, and candidate for mayor of Houston in 2015
■ Michael Cooper, pastor and candidate for lieutenant governor of Texas in 2018
■ Amanda Edwards, Houston city councilwoman
■ Jack Daniel Foster Jr., educator
■ Annie Garcia, attorney
■ Victor Hugo Harris
■ MJ Hegar, retired United States Air Force Major and nominee for Texas’s 31st congressional district in 2018
■ Sema Hernandez, organizer for the Poor People’s Campaign and candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018
■ D.R. Hunter, retiree
■ Adrian Ocegueda, financial analyst and candidate for governor in 2018
■ Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, labor organizer and author
■ Royce West, Dallas state senator since 1993
Houston Mayor Turner Prevails ... Despite a hotly contested challenge from flamboyant trial lawyer Tony Buzbee, Sylvester won by a 57-43 margin in his bid for a second term.
Although municipal elections are non-partisan, Turner, who served more than two decades as a Democrat in the state House of Representatives, drew heavily from Democratic supporters against the Republican-leaning and self-funded Buzbee.