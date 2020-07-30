McNeely: Differing appeals from Trump, Biden

Political reporters get lots of emails from politicians during election periods — mostly because we are on press lists, or sign up for campaign mailings.
Many emails ask for campaign donations. We read them to check what they’re telling people about why they should send them money.
So, here are samples of messages from President Donald Trump, and his presumed Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
From Donald Trump:
July 25, 2020 — War Room Weekly:
“You Won’t Be Safe in Joe Biden’s America”
Joe Biden would redirect money from — or defund — local police departments and completely gut law enforcement because he is too weak to stand up to the extremist, anti-police leftists now in control of the Democrat Party.
That was the assessment of Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) during an appearance tonight on ‘War Room Weekly,’ a show on President Trump’s re-election campaign’s Team Trump Online programming, hosted by Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh.
The bottom line is that Americans won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.
Sen. Blackburn expressed horror at the out-of-control leftist mobs wreaking havoc in Democrat-run cities and noted that Biden has refused to condemn them, instead labeling the rioters as “peaceful protesters.”
As the President of law and order, President Trump will always prioritize the safety of the American people and fulfill his promise to protect our nation.
“Joe Biden’s abandonment of our law enforcement officers and promise to eviscerate police funding is not only radical — it’s a dangerous threat to the everyday livelihood of innocent, hardworking Americans,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).
“We need four more years of President Trump to restore law and order in our streets and protect our communities from the radical demands of the far left.”
“As leftist mobs attack our nation’s law enforcement officers and destroy our cities, Joe Biden continues to support the ‘defund the police’ movement and is too weak to stand up to the extreme left in his party,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Communications Director.
“This radical movement has left the Democrat station, and Joe Biden is a hapless passenger on it.”
— Paid for by Donald J. Trump for President
(Biden wrote in USA Today he is not for defunding police.)
From Joe Biden:
(Content is trimmed for space.)
This plan is about easing the squeeze on working families that are raising their kids and caring for aging loved ones.
And it’s about creating jobs with better pay and career pathways for caregivers, and showing them the dignity and respect they deserve.
Here’s how we’ll do it:
First, let’s start with caring for aging relatives and loved ones with disabilities.
We’ll expand access to home and community-based services and support for seniors and people with disabilities through Medicaid.
And we’ll help states hire 150,000 community health workers — real heroes who go into communities and make sure folks are getting the care they need.
Second, we can also make high-quality child care more affordable and accessible.
My early childhood education plan is straightforward: Every 3- and 4-year-old child will get access to free, high-quality preschool. Low- to middle-income families won’t spend more than 7% of their income on high-quality child care for children under 5 years old. And the most hard-pressed working families won’t have to spend a dime.
Third, as we expand access to caregiving, we need to pay and support our caregivers.
They do God’s work, but home health workers aren’t paid much. They have few benefits. Forty-percent are still on SNAP or Medicaid.
So my plan is direct: Give caregivers and early childhood educators a much needed raise and new career pathways, because no one should have to work more than one job to make ends meet.
And I will make sure these workers have a choice to join a union and collectively bargain to protect their rights and earned benefits.
It’s a triple-win.
We can do this. The bottom line is that a mobilized caregiving and education workforce would save working families time and money, get their loved ones the care and education they need, and put more people to work.
When we usually talk about a jobs package, there is a big push for shovel-ready jobs. But that’s what care jobs are. These workers are ready now. These jobs can be filled now. Allowing millions of people, primarily women, to get back to work now.
Thank you,
Joe
— Paid for by Joseph R. Biden Jr. for President.