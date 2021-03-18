McNeely: 'Dirty Thirty' spotlighted Sharpstown Scandal 50 years ago

A half-century ago this month, a splinter group in the Texas House of Representatives, that came to be called “The Dirty Thirty,” became the cattle prod that led to huge changes in Texas government.
They were reacting to a legislative pay-to-play effort that came to be known as the Sharpstown Stock Fraud and Bribery Scandal.
The outfall resulted in a much more open and above-board government. Public awareness helped produce enormous legislative turnover, that brought out a renaissance in how things ran.
The 30 members of the bipartisan Dirty Thirty group, of liberal and moderate Democrats, plus the few Republican House members, banded together to call for an investigation into the Sharpstown Scandal.
An investigation by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had disclosed that Houston businessman Frank Sharp was accused of improper conduct with top Texas officials.
Sharp — namesake of the southwest Houston suburb of Sharpstown, where his banking and other businesses were located — had essentially bribed Texas officials to help his businesses.
The allegations came to light following an SEC investigation, implicating then-Gov. Preston Smith, House Speaker Gus Mutscher and several others.
Basically, the allegations were that Sharp was seeking to be able to loan more money from his bank.
The federal government’s Federal Deposit Insurance Commission required that banks keep at least 25% of their money in reserves.
Sharp sought to set up a state deposit insurance commission, that would require only a 10% reserve.
To help this idea along, he got Gov. Smith to include on the agenda for a special legislative session bills to fulfill his plan.
In the process, through manipulating companies he owned and a nonprofit organization he influenced, he arranged quick-profit stock deals for several people, including Smith and Mutscher.
His bank would loan them money to buy stock in his company, and then he would juggle accounts so that their stock value took a huge leap they could then cash in.
Sharp’s pet bills passed, but ironically, Smith wound up vetoing them, because of opposition from Texas bankers.
The implications of an investigation by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were revealed in the media on the evening before the January 1971 inauguration of Gov. Smith and Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes to their second two-year terms.
While most of the legislators had more or less ignored the allegations, the rump group, led by the only woman in the 150-member House, liberal Democratic Rep. Frances “Sissy” Farenthold of Corpus Christi, disagreed.
And so on March 19, she introduced House Concurrent Resolution 87, calling for an investigation of the SEC’s charges.
She and her cohorts got short shrift in the House, where Mutscher had huge control, and where legislative perks and the once-a-decade legislative redistricting were powerful tools.
Mutscher’s allies voted 118-30 against the resolution.
A House clerk referred to the renegades as “Those Dirty Thirty (b______s),” and the name stuck — minus the expletive.
In an attempt to allay public criticism, Mutscher appointed a committee to investigate the allegations, but stacked it with five of his closest committee chairmen.
Result: nothing.
But, in the next year, Mutscher was tried and convicted, and resigned as speaker.
In the 1972 Democratic primary, Gov. Smith finished fourth in his reelection bid, trailing Ben Barnes in third place — as Farenthold ran second behind former State Rep. Dolph Briscoe, who won the runoff.
And the 1972 legislative elections — aided by once-a-decade redistricting, plus Supreme Court-mandated single-member House districts for urban counties — produced a huge legislative turnover.
In 1973, the 31-member senate had 16 new members, and the 150-member House had 71. The new House speaker, Price Daniel Jr. — son of a former governor — pledged to serve just one term as speaker.
The 1973 session became known as the “Reform Session” of the Legislature. And indeed it was.
Prior to the Dirty Thirty revolt, Terry O’Rourke, a legislative aide, had gotten to know Farenthold — the “den mother” of the Dirty Thirty — while working with Senate and House joint committees on beaches.
He and Farenthold became friends, and he helped write the resolution that earned the Dirty Thirty its name.
He says that many ideas that had been bottled up for years prior to the revolt came to pass as a result of the revolt.
The Legislature, he said, shepherded by young firebrands like Joe K. Longley, a top aide to newly elected Atty. Gen. John L. Hill, helped nurture new laws.
They included requiring open meetings, open records, lobby registration, disclosure of campaign finances, details of officeholders’ sources of income, and consumer protection.
“Today,” O’Rourke said, “every level of government operates with open meetings and a public information act, and that would not have happened but for their work.”