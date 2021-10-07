McNeely: Ex-Bush adviser jumps into race for lieutenant governor

Matthew Dowd, an adviser to Republican George W. Bush in his two presidential campaigns, has announced for the 2022 Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, an office held since 2015 by Republican Dan Patrick.
If you’re unfamiliar with Dowd, that won’t last long. A Democratic political operative in the 1980s and 1990s, he switched to the GOP in 1999 and then somewhere in between.
He understands politics well. He was ABC-TV’s on-air political analyst from 2007 until shortly after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Now 60, Dowd began in Texas Democratic politics in the 1980s, including work for former Austin U.S. Rep. Jake Pickle and U.S. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen.
In 1986, he coordinated the Texas Democrats’ campaign.
He had great ability to decipher polling data. He was involved in the winning campaigns of Democrat Bob Bullock for lieutenant governor in 1990 and 1994 — the final year any Texas Democrats were elected statewide.
But, like Bullock, he became attracted to Republican Gov. George W. Bush, who had defeated Democratic Gov. Ann Richards for re-election in 1994. Bullock endorsed Bush for president in 1996.
In 1998, with Gov. Bush’s re-election atop the Republican ticket, the GOP captured every statewide elective office and held them since.
In 1999, Dowd, liking what he considered Bush’s bipartisan attitude, became a strategist in Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign and chief strategist in the 2004 re-election of Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney.
In 2007, Dowd publicly fell out with Bush over his conduct of the war in Iraq and other policies.
Dowd says he had a change of heart regarding the Iraq War and advocated withdrawing from that country after contemplating the likelihood of his own son’s deployment there.
Since President Donald Trump and the threat posed by Trumpism, Dowd founded an online movement called Country Over Party.
In 2017, he considered running in 2018 as an independent against Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, but didn’t.
So, why back to the Democratic Party?
The Trump-fueled insurrection at the Capitol and Republican opposition to investigating it had a big influence. Dowd gave ABC notice and left Jan. 31.
“The circumstances are more dire,” Dowd said. “The Democratic party is the only party ... standing up for democracy in this moment ... actually interested in the common good ... and defending our constitutional republic.
“I think at this point in time, the only thing an independent will do is make it easier for a Republican to win. And Beto (O’Rourke) showed, getting 48 percent of the vote, that there is a pretty strong Democratic base in Texas.”
He thinks Texas is moving from red to blue, might go purple in 2022, and definitely in 2026.
“The great thing is that as Texas goes, Texas will determine the fate of the Republican Party in America,” Dowd said. “When Texas turns, it fundamentally changes the political dynamics of our country.”
So what about Mike Collier, the Houston Democrat wh0 lost by under 5 points t0 Patrick in 2018 and says he’s running again?
“He seems like a nice guy,” Dowd said. “That’s up to him to make the right decision and the Democratic Party to make the right decision of who they want to nominate.”
Collier’s deputy campaign manager, Ali S. Zaidi, said Dowd’s time with Republicans won’t be forgotten.
“Democratic voters will be interested to hear how selling a false war, ensuring the deciding Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and leading the charge to pass numerous anti-marriage equality ballot measures have shaped your current views,” Zaidi said.
Patrick bills himself as “a preeminent voice for principled conservative policies both in Texas and across the nation,” and has built a national fundraising base.
Dowd acknowledged his campaign is “up against large sums of money.”
But, Twitter reactions to Dowd’s candidacy indicate 13 years on ABC built a national base of admirers across the country, saying they’ll send him money even if they can’t vote for him.
Dowd’s announcement video accuses Patrick of pursuing “culture wars” over issues like abortion and race to the detriment of more pressing concerns facing voters.
Dowd criticizes Patrick’s handling of the coronavirus, helping make it easier to carry handguns after a mass shooting and his response to an electrical grid failure.
“Enough is enough,” Dowd says. “We need more officials who tell the truth, who believe in public services, in common sense with common decency for the common good. ...
“We need to expect more from our politicians and demand those politicians align with our values,” Dowd said. “Dan Patrick believes in none of those, and that is why I am running.”