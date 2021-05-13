McNeely: Harder to vote, easier to carry a handgun

OK, Texans. When the Legislature ends its every-other-year regular session May 31, you might find it harder to vote, but easier to pack heat.
Democratic critics say the Republicans in charge are making it more difficult for people to cast their ballots.
And, they aim to legalize “permitless carry,” allowing almost any non-felon to openly sport a loaded pistol on their belt, without requiring a background check and several hours of gun safety instructions to get a license.
The proposal to stiffen voting law requirements drew hundreds of opponents to a rally Saturday in front of the Capitol, including former Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, and Julian Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, who served from 2014 to 2017 as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the administration of President Barack Obama.
Castro said Senate Bill 7 and House Bill 6, similar versions of Republican-proposed changes in voting laws, are actually aimed at suppressing voter turnout among the young, non-white, and the disabled — who tend to vote Democratic.
“We have a state that is increasingly diverse, that is increasingly progressive,” Castro told the crowd. “We also have in Texas a Republican Party whose motto is, ‘If you can’t beat ‘em, cheat ‘em’.”
The Republicans have targeted some enterprising efforts in 2020 — particularly in Houston and Harris County — to make it easier to vote.
Those included extending early voting hours to 24 hours at some polling places, to give people with odd schedules an opportunity to vote, and drive-thru voting, which turned out to be disproportionately used by voters of color.
The Republican House and Senate bills have passed in their own chambers, and are almost certainly headed to a conference committee to iron out a final bill.
O’Rourke, who gained statewide name identification in 2018 as he fell just 2.6 percent short in his effort to prevent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s bid for another six-year term, said Republican efforts to suppress Democratic voters is not unique to Texas.
The tactics, like limiting the number of ballot drop boxes and voting sites in areas which tend Democratic, and not making it easier for disabled people to vote, are also happening in Florida, Georgia, Arizona and dozens of other states.
“It’s not abstract, what happens when you can’t vote,” O’Rourke told the crowd. “You have no say over the quality of your kid’s school. You have no say over who represents you on the city council.
“You have no say about affordable housing in your community,” he continued. “You have no say about justice, especially racial justice, in this country.
“You have no say about who represents you in Congress, or who sits in the White House.”
O’Rourke continues to encourage the efforts of thousands of volunteers during his Senate campaign — and his later unsuccessful try for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — in an organization called Powered By People.
At Saturday’s rally, O’Rourke encouraged people in the crowd to call their state representatives and senators and voice their opposition to the proposed voting-law changes.
O’Rourke also pointed out that at the federal level, H.R. 1, known as the “For the People Act,” would forestall many of the challenges Democrats face.
The bill, which has passed the U.S. House but remains stalled in the Senate, would provide for independent redistricting commissions, citizen-funded elections, closing the revolving door between government and corporate interests, and protecting voters against discrimination.
Now, back to Texas guns, and the Republican effort to allow “permitless carry”:
Just before the Senate passed its version of the legislation, its sponsor, Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, said “This bill, to me, is a restoration of the belief in and trust of our citizens.”
He said the change in Texas law is necessary to honor the right of citizens to bear arms, guaranteed in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“We cannot allow another session to come and go where we pay lip service to the Second Amendment, while failing to fully restore and protect the God-given rights to our citizens,” Schwertner said.
Liz Cheney
The fall of Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of George W. Bush’s VP Dick Cheney, from her slot as the No. 3 person in the House Republican hierarchy, is for her sin in refusing to believe Donald Trump’s claim he won the 2020 presidential election.
After exhaustive efforts on the part of Trump and his minions to prove election fraud, they haven’t. But now, to be accepted in good standing in the Republican Party, it is apparently required to buy into Trump’s “Big Lie.”
This would be funny if it weren’t so serious: having one of the two major U.S. political parties tied in knots because of obeisance to Trump’s malignant narcissism is dangerous for our democracy.