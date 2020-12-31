McNeely: Heads-up in new year 2021

Adios, 2020. Time to drag your weary self over the hill. You’ve had rough times — as have we all.
Howdy, 2021. We hope your stay will be good — in Texas, the nation and the world — with help from the vaccine to fight COVID-19.
New Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should take office at noon Jan. 20 (EST; 11 a.m. CST).
It’s doubtful Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will still be in office. Dozens of Trump’s claims that the election was stolen were thrown out by judges for lack of proof.
Trump became famous hosting reality TV show, “The Apprentice.” His favorite command was “You’re Fired.”
After a few years of governmental-novice Trump as president, a majority of American voters concluded he was the apprentice, and said, “You’re Fired!”
In Texas, on Jan. 12 the Texas Legislature begins its 140-day regular session held every two years.
The Republican-majority House of Representatives will elect its speaker — or, affirm the person showing support by a majority of the 150 members.
In 2021, that’s Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Orange. His District 31 in Jefferson County wraps around Beaumont.
The House has long resisted organizing along party lines, where the majority party runs everything. Phelan, 45, a real estate broker with lots of legislative staff experience before his six years in the House, pledges to be a bipartisan leader.
The Texas Senate’s presiding officer is the lieutenant governor — chosen by Texas voters every four years.
Since 2015, he is Republican Dan Patrick of Houston, a former TV sports reporter turned conservative radio talk-show host, elected to the Senate in 2006.
In 2014, he beat 12-year incumbent David Dewhurst in a Republican runoff.
Patrick also has chaired Donald Trump’s Texas campaign.
Until Patrick became presiding officer, the Senate for 70 years required a two-thirds vote to bring up a bill. With 31 senators, that was 21 votes.
After a bill was up, it only required a majority vote to pass.
But in 2015, the Senate had 20 Republicans — one shy of two-thirds.
When the Senate passes its rules at the beginning of the session, it requires just a majority vote. Patrick got the Senate to reduce the vote needed to bring up a bill from two-thirds to three-fifths — from 21 to 19.
However, in the 2020 general election, Republican Sen. Pete Flores of Pleasanton lost the seat he had won in a special election.
That dropped the Republican supermajority to 18 votes — one less than needed to bring up a bill without Democratic help.
Four former Republican senators recently said Patrick’s proposal to further reduce the two-thirds rule is going the wrong direction.
The former senators are David Sibley of Waco, Bob Deuell of Greenville, Craig Estes of Wichita Falls, and Bill Ratliff of Mount Pleasant.
Ratliff also had served as acting lieutenant governor for two years, beginning in late 2000, when then-Lt. Gov. Rick Perry became governor after then-Gov. George W. Bush became president.
The two-thirds rule encourages bipartisan cooperation in the Senate, the former senators said.
Some who served when Republicans were in the minority in the early 1990s said the two-thirds rule “helped root out” highly controversial bills without widespread support.
“This allowed the Senate to stay focused and not get distracted by highly partisan or bitter issues that damage relationships and the integrity of the Senate, like we saw last session under the new rule.
“Some of us served in the Texas Senate when there were six Republicans and 25 Democrats. We were on the other side of this rule,” the former senators wrote.
“When Republicans became the majority, we declined to change the rules. It made us better senators and it made our legislation better. We ... knew the health and the future of the Senate was more important than any one person or the next election,” the four wrote.
“Nothing has changed. We still oppose this change, regardless of which party is in control.
“For Patrick to want to keep changing the rules only highlights his inability to lead and his desire to make his job easy,” the senators wrote.
“We urge Texas senators in 2021 to reject any attempt to change this important rule,” they added, warning that the Democrats could regain control. “What goes around comes around.”