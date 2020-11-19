McNeely: House speaker opposed by GOP

President Donald Trump won re-election in Texas over Democrat Joe Biden by almost six points — but not the country, where he lost by 3.5% in the popular vote and 306 to 232 in the Electoral College.
Meanwhile, Republicans in Texas held off hungry Democrats and kept their 83-67 majority in the Texas House of Representatives.
The House will elect a new leader — it may have already — as the Legislature heads into its every-other-year session, facing budget challenges, plus the politically charged chore of redistricting legislative and congressional districts for the next decade.
The Legislature also must decide how — and where — to hold its 140-day regular biennial session starting Jan. 12 during a coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic alone causes the “where” question. While medical folks advise social distancing of at least 6 feet, and wearing of masks to subdue potential spreading of the disease, the habitually chummy, flesh-pressing, back-slapping legislative huddles are ripe potential super-spreaders of the highly contagious virus.
The Texas Senate, which has just 31 members, could probably get by with its current chamber, since members speak from their relatively widely spaced desks through microphones.
The House is a different matter. It crams 150 members into the same size chamber as the Senate’s 31. Members speak not from their desks, but from back or front microphones, which typically gather those waiting to speak. It is about as socially distanced as a Japanese subway car.
As for the new House speaker to replace Republican Dennis Bonnen of Lake Jackson, who did not seek re-election after a scandal: Rep. Dade Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont, attracted not just most of the Republicans in the House but more than 30 Democrats.
He seems headed toward the idea that used to prevail in the House: despite our partisan differences, we and the state are better off if we can find more ways to come together.
It is better than continuing the attitudes that divide us, when most Texans — and probably most Americans — are more interested in having more pragmatic, solution-oriented, thoughtful legislators, willing to deal with government challenges through cooperation and compromise, rather than those who provoke confrontation and gridlock.
While Phelan seems to have already solidified his bi-partisan backing for the speakership, he is being condemned by the New Monkey Wrench on the Block, Florida one-term congressman and political entrepreneur Allen B. West, who recently unseated James Dickey of Austin as chair of the Texas GOP.
“The Republican Party of Texas is perplexed, and will not support, a potential Texas Speaker of the House who would seek affirmation from progressive socialist Democrats to attain that position,” West said in a statement. “It is utterly absurd and demonstrably idiotic that any Republican would join with Democrats to lead our Republican majority (83-67).
“Therefore, let me clearly state this: the Republican Party of Texas will not support, nor accept, State Rep. Dade Phelan as Speaker of the Texas House. Texas does not need a Republican political traitor, not at a time when the two diverging philosophies of governance are this lucid.”
Can the Florida Monkey Wrench, who has easy access to campaign money from well-heeled out-of-state donors, dictate to the Republicans in the Texas House?
We’ll see how that goes.
Former President Barack Obama had some comments Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes” about four years of President Trump’s impact on truthfulness and some suggestions about leaving gracefully.
About Trump’s impact on the presumption you can trust the president of the United States to tell the truth:
“Maybe most importantly, and most disconcertingly, what we’ve seen is what some people call ‘truth decay’ — something that’s been accelerated by outgoing President Trump — a sense that not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn’t even matter.”
And, Obama’s suggestion to Trump on presidential grace, both for Trump and for the country, upon leaving the White House, which Trump seems way beyond reluctant to acknowledge:
“A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office — by design,” Obama said. “And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first, and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests — and your own disappointments.
“My advice to President Trump,” Obama said, “is if you want, in this late stage of the game, to be somebody who put country first, it is time for you to do the same thing.”
We’ll see if that happens.