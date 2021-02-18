McNeely: Impeached, but not convicted

President Donald Trump may be gone, but he presumes he’s not forgotten.
Minutes after the U.S. Senate failed Saturday afternoon to convict him on an impeachment charge that he incited the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump emailed a statement: He’s just getting started.
A majority of the U.S. House impeached him Jan. 13 — one week before Trump’s successor as president, Democrat Joe Biden, was sworn in.
A month after his impeachment, the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds vote of senators present to convict.
All 100 senators were there — 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. All 50 Democrats voted to convict, but just seven Republicans did so. Though it was a 57-43 majority, it was 10 votes short of the 67 total needed to convict.
Trump’s statement, from “The Office of Donald J. Trump ... 45th President of the United States of America” wrapped around the presidential seal, praised his supporters and castigated his opponents.
And his relationship with the truth hadn’t grown any closer since he left the White House.
“I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.
“My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.
“Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms.
“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.
“I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.
“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.
“I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times.
“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!
“We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.
“Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.
“We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come.
“May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.”
And that’s it. For those who thought — or hoped — Trump might quietly go away, that doesn’t seem to be his intention.
For those who thought — or hoped — he wouldn’t continue to roil the waters of the Republican Party, don’t count on that, either.
Trump’s online fundraising emails immediately returned to a blistering pace following his acquittal. And in an apparent attempt to co-opt the national Republican Party, he says he has earmarked part of the anticipated donations for them.
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the longtime iron-handed leader of the Senate Republicans, blame Trump for the Capitol riot, even while not joining the seven Republicans senators who voted to convict him.
“January 6th was a disgrace,” McConnell said in a floor speech, and he pointed at Trump as responsible for the mob’s violent riot.
“They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he’d lost an election.
“Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor. They tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the Vice President.
“The people who stormed this building,” McConnell said, “believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their President.”