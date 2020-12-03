McNeely: Joe Straus isn't done

Joe Straus retired after 10 years as speaker of the Texas House of Representatives in early 2019.
But the moderate Republican from San Antonio hasn’t quit politics.
He had a column in The Washington Post on Nov. 12 — nine days after the Nov. 3 election and five days after the Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden had unseated President Donald Trump.
Democrats had high hopes to turn Texas Blue this year — maybe even making Joe Biden the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
But Trump won Texas over Biden by about 5.6%. Democrats, Straus said, also failed to achieve the down-ballot gains they had thought were possible.
Straus warned Republicans to avoid complacency and said Democrats probably shouldn’t succumb to despair.
“It would be wrong for either party to assume that the political status quo is unshakeable,” Straus wrote.
In Texas, “The Republican margin of victory in presidential elections has slipped from 16 points in 2012 to nine points in 2016 to six points this year,” Straus noted. “The move toward Democrats in fast-growing Texas cities and suburbs is real.”
He cited some reasons why Democrats fell short of the down-ballot successes they had hoped for:
First, “even though Joe Biden spent more money here than previous Democratic presidential candidates, the campaign did not invest the time or resources needed to change the tint of a state with 29 million residents.”
“Second, while some Democrats hoped President Trump’s low approval ratings would help in down-ballot races, nationalizing local contests goes both ways.”
Republican congressional candidates’ TV commercials tied their opponents to polarizing, left-leaning figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Third, Biden suffered with Hispanic voters nationwide.
In heavily Hispanic Hidalgo and Cameron Counties in South Texas, “Trump’s vote share increased from 28 and 32 percent in 2016, respectively, to 41 and 43 percent this year,” Straus noted.
“These results undermine the theory that as the electorate becomes less White, gains for Democrats will necessarily follow.”
Fourth, and “Finally,” Straus wrote, “this was the first election in which Texans could no longer punch one button and vote a straight-party ticket.” So voters who preferred Biden for president might pick Republicans for other offices.
Straus said a party’s success in “this changing, increasingly complex state over the long term” depends on “having the best solutions on issues that are central to voters’ lives.”
He said Republicans’ “electoral fortunes in the state legislature improved this cycle after their focus shifted away from divisive social issues — such as the failed 2017 effort to limit transgender Texans’ bathroom choices — and toward mainstream concerns such as investing more in public schools and our mental health system, both of which have been underfunded.”
(The bathroom idea was a pet project of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.)
He said focusing on substantive issues like education and health care “not only broadens a party’s appeal to voters, it also makes Texas more attractive to investment — which, in turn, fuels the quality-of-life gains voters appreciate.”
Texas has enjoyed a healthy business climate, Straus wrote. But to remain competitive, “our lawmakers cannot treat the provision of social services as an afterthought.
“For example, among the 50 states, Texas has the highest share of residents who lack health insurance. During the coronavirus pandemic, an estimated 700,000 Texans have lost health care coverage.
“One way Republicans could signal to a changing electorate that they can be trusted to govern responsibly would be to expand Medicaid with some of the conservative parameters that other Republican-led states have.”
Straus didn’t point it out, but Medicaid expansion — which Gov. Greg Abbott and predecessor Rick Perry have steadfastly refused to accept — would bring cash-strapped Texas a net of about $9 billion in federal money annually.
When Straus left the House, he took with him some $8 million in his campaign account — perfectly legal — and set aside $2.5 million for the “Texas Forever Forward PAC,” which he chairs.
He has been quietly helping the campaigns of Republican House members and candidates who reflect his moderate-conservative views.
He has written that President Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat and allow a graceful transition to President Biden is a violation of American tradition.
“The defeated presidents who offer words of congratulations and cooperation to their successors are no doubt devastated by the results, but they also recognize the need for Americans and the world to witness an orderly and peaceful transfer of power,” Straus wrote in a Nov. 20 column in the San Antonio Express-News.
Strauss is just 61 years old. Do not be surprised if he runs for something statewide in 2022, or beyond.