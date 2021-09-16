McNeely: Lawsuits aplenty

Back when Greg Abbott was Texas attorney general and running for governor, he used to say, “I go into the office in the morning, I sue Barack Obama, and then I go home.”
Now that Obama is no longer president, but his former vice presidential wingman Joe Biden is, Abbott might have to change to “I go into the office in the morning, I find out that Joe Biden has sued me, and then I go home.”
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland did indeed announce a federal lawsuit against Texas for the very tough anti-abortion bill Abbott pushed the Texas Legislature to pass.
Also Thursday, Biden announced a massive new anti-pandemic plan, mandating companies with more than 100 employees to require they be vaccinated against COVID-19.
That will affect about 80 million people.
Biden’s order also told executive branch employees, and federal contractors, to be vaccinated within two months.
So, then Texas, and several other states with Republican governors protesting the vaccine mandate requirements, sued back.
Biden also announced plans to call for all health care providers that receive Medicaid and Medicare and other federal funding to see that their employees are vaccinated, as well as at federal educational institutions such as Head Start.
And, while Biden has continued to push, by example and by pleas for people to have enough respect for others to wear masks to prevent spreading the virus, it often falls on deaf ears.
Let the redistricting begin?
Abbott’s call for a special session to begin Monday for redistricting legislative and congressional districts for the next decade already has drawn a federal legal challenge.
Democratic state Sens. Sarah Eckhardt of Austin and Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio charge in federal court that redrawing the legislature’s districts this fall in special session would violate the state constitution.
The constitution requires that the Legislature “shall” redraw the state’s legislative maps “at its first regular session after the publication” of each decennial census.
Texas gained about 4 million people since the 2010 census, bringing its population to about 30 million — with almost all the increase coming from people of color.
However, because of federal hold-ups, that necessary 2020 census data was not provided to the Legislature until mid-August — two-and-a-half months after this year’s regular session adjourned May 31.
The next regular session begins in January 2023.
However, for the state to adjust its districts for the 150-member House and the 31-member Senate in time for the 2022 elections, it could fall to a federal judge, or judges, to draw those districts.
The Democrats feel like they would probably get a better deal that way than from the Republican-dominated Legislature, when the habit of the party in power is drawing districts to favor themselves for the next 10 years.
While the population growth doesn’t affect the number of districts in the Legislature, it will for the state’s congressional districts. Because of the reallocation among the states to adjust for population shifts, Texas will gain two additional districts, going from 36 to 38.
The Legislature is not precluded from drawing those districts in its special session, and presumably it will.
Those districts, drawn equal in population as possible, would each have 766,987 people.
Questions facing the whole situation of redistricting include whether the Legislature will be allowed to go ahead with re-drawing House and Senate districts and whether the redistricting of the legislative districts will go to the five-member Legislative Redistricting Board, a body that can be called into action to redistrict should the Legislature fail to do so.
The LRB, as it’s referred to around the Capitol, is comprised of the lieutenant governor, House speaker, attorney general, comptroller and land commissioner.
It is not involved in congressional redistricting, which falls to a federal court should it fail to be done by the Legislature.