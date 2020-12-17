McNeely: Paxton's negative name ID

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 57, is a Republican former state representative and senator. He’s halfway through his second four-year term as the state’s chief lawyer.
It took some positive name ID for Paxton to get elected attorney general in 2014.
But in 2015, he was indicted for felony securities fraud for recommending investments to people without registering with the state or mentioning he got a commission for sales.
That was back when he was a state legislator. He’s managed to keep the case from going to trial with a series of delays — changes of venue, judges, arguments over how much the special prosecutors should be paid.
With the case in limbo, Paxton narrowly won re-election in 2018, by 3.5%, over Democrat Justin Nelson — class valedictorian at Columbia Law School, clerk for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, thriving private practice and teacher of constitutional law at the University of Texas School of Law.
Paxton’s latest publicity involves a lawsuit he filed — using state money — asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the results of the recent presidential election in four swing states.
Republican President Donald Trump insisted for months that if he didn’t win the election, it was because it was rigged and racked with fraud.
Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by over 7 million votes and 306-232 in the electoral college vote.
So Trump’s legal team, headed by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, filed a flurry of lawsuits in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — swing states Trump won four years ago, but were declared for Biden this year.
Trump’s lawyers were poured out by court after court, citing shoddy arguments and lack of proof.
So, facing the electoral college’s vote on Monday, Paxton went to Washington and filed with the Supreme Court on Dec. 8.
He claimed the results in those four states, through rigged legislative changes, like expanding early voting because of the pandemic, were infringements on Texas.
Trump joined Paxton’s case Dec. 9 and hosted Paxton and several of the 17 Republican state attorneys general, who had joined the Texas case, for lunch at the White House on Dec. 10.
Paxton wanted the court to throw out the results of the votes in those four swing states Biden won and order their legislatures to order their electoral college appointees to vote for Trump.
The court, with three of its nine judges appointed by Trump, and a 6-3 conservative majority, nonetheless rejected the case Friday.
In a brief, unsigned order, it said Texas had no standing to sue because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
So. Ken Paxton had gone suddenly from considerable publicity in Texas to a lot all over the country.
Much of it — like editorial pages in his home state — is negative. An Austin American-Statesman editorial Sunday proclaimed “Paxton’s stunt betrayed Texans, hurt democracy.”
It reported that Texas Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn — a former Texas attorney general — told CNN the case puzzled him.
“I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it,” Cornyn said, noting that states have no say in how other states run their elections.
While Paxton was in Washington, word leaked that the FBI in Texas was investigating Paxton’s relationship with Austin real estate mogul Nate Paul, a campaign contributor.
After Paxton had bypassed his staff, and used state money to hire a young outside attorney to look into the FBI’s investigation of Paul, seven of Paxton’s top assistants attorneys general co-signed a letter telling state and federal authorities they should investigate Paxton.
Some of the aides resigned. Paxton fired the rest, calling them “rogue employees.”
The American-Statesman editorial said the FBI investigating Paxton’s possible misuse of his office “to help an influential campaign donor,” may mean the attorney general’s legal efforts to help Trump are driven by Paxton thinking he “could use a friend with pardoning powers.”
The usually accurate presumption is that to get elected, you have to be known. That’s what TV and radio and social media ads, plus free media, are about: so your name is familiar to as many people as possible.
But that presumes positive name ID — that makes you look like a good choice for public office.
Then there’s negative name ID. That’s stuff you’d rather not have attached to your name.
That’s what Paxton may discover when negative name ID goes national.