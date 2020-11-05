McNeely: Race for Texas House speaker heats up

While we’re sorting out the results of the Nov. 3 election, in Texas at all levels and also nationally, there’s already another election under way among several members of the Texas House of Representatives to be its next speaker.
This race comes as the Republicans hold an 83-67 majority in the 150-member House. Democrats picked up a net gain of 12 seats in the 2018 election.
If they can pick up nine more, that would give them a 76-74 majority — enough to elect a Democratic speaker if they vote as a cohesive bloc.
The speaker’s job will be open because the current speaker, Republican Dennis Bonnen of Lake Jackson, did not seek re-election to the House this year. More about that in a minute.
At least five Republicans and three Democrats have announced that they wanted the job.
The first was Democrat Senfronia Thompson of Houston, a member since 1973. She is the longest-serving woman, and Black representative in history.
Were she to win, she would also be the first woman, and the first Black, to be speaker. Ms. T, as she is known, is popular and well-known among the members.
As of Saturday, she had already won the support of the Harris County Democratic House delegation, and the Legislative Black Caucus — which accounts for 23 votes.
Another Democrat right behind her in announcing was Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio, who first came to the House in 2001. He was out for two years when he lost a Senate race, but he won back his House seat in 2018.
The third Democrat is Oscar Longoria of Mission, a member since 2013.
Republicans running are Trent Ashby of Lufkin, since 2013; Geanie Morrison of Victoria, since 1999; and Dade Phelan of Beaumont, since 2015.
John Cyrier of Lockhart had also announced, but dropped out and endorsed Morrison when she got in the race.
Chris Paddie of Marshall also had announced his candidacy but has since dropped out.
The speaker’s post will become vacant when the next legislative session convenes in January because incumbent Bonnen, a member since 1997, won’t be one anymore. He got caught in something of a scandal in the summer and fall of 2019, after the biennial legislative session had ended.
His problem was that he was trying to make a deal with Michael Quinn Sullivan, the leader of the right-wing pressure group Empower Texans, to oppose some of his Republican colleagues.
In return, Bonnen would arrange for some of Sullivan’s associates to get press credentials to sit on the House floor.
Sullivan eventually turned down the deal, but later revealed he had recorded the conversation with Bonnen.
The sort of sloppy deal that Bonnen finally reached with the Republicans in the House was he wouldn’t seek re-election to his House seat if his colleagues would let him complete his lone term as speaker.
This column is being written before the Nov. 3 election, but because of publishing deadlines you probably won’t see it until after the election.
Depending on who wins control of the House, or possibly there’s even a tie, it’s possible the speaker choice may be made quickly. Not likely, but possible.
It’s also possible that additional candidates may announce, some current ones may drop out, or that some kind of cross-party deal will be worked out.
As Donald Trump might say, we’ll see what happens.
Depending on how close the decision is in the electoral college presidential vote over the next several days, there may be a re-heating of the discussion that it’s a cumbersome, haphazard process that is well past its time.
After all, its critics point out, during the first five presidential elections of the 21st century, two of them have seen candidates who lost the popular vote, but won in the electoral college.
In 2000, Democrat Al Gore won the popular vote over Republican George W. Bush by 543,895 votes.
But just 537 votes separated them in Florida. Following weeks of “hanging chads” and other questions about ballots, the matter finally went to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By a 5-4 decision, the court decided Bush had carried Florida, and its 25 electoral votes were enough to get Bush to a 271-266 victory over Gore.
In the 2016 election, Republican Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 2,868,686 to Democrat Hillary Clinton.
But by squeaking out narrow votes in normally blue states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Trump won the electoral college vote by 304 to 227.
There were a few “faithless electors” who did not vote for the candidates to whom they were pledged, which kept the number of electors from adding up to all 538 members, but not enough to affect the outcome.