McNeely: Redistricting again? Yep. GOP gerrymandering again? Probably.

Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census performed in years that end in a zero, congressional and legislative districts are redrawn.
The practice stems from the fact that congressional districts, apportioned among the states, have to be redistributed every decade, to correct for population shifts.
That’s particularly the case now that the number of seats in the U. S. House of Representatives has grown from 105 in 1792 to 435 in 1911, which was then frozen as the lid in 1929.
Texas has 36 of the 435 districts — behind California, which has 53. Texas should gain three or four districts this year.
But, the 2020 Census delivery was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus Donald Trump’s desire to differentiate between citizens and noncitizens.
He didn’t get it. Census veterans wanted a headcount of everyone in the country, whether they were citizens or not.
The census numbers are used not just to apportion congressional districts among the states, and to adjust for population growth and shifts in legislative districts, but also to distribute about $1.5 trillion in federal dollars annually, on a per capita basis.
The census delivery date in 2021 has been delayed to late April — or maybe even July.
In Texas, our Legislature meets for 140 days during the first five months of odd-numbered years — this year, from Jan. 12 until May 31. That almost guarantees congressional and legislative redistricting will require one or more special sessions this summer.
Discussing redistricting inevitably brings up the term “gerrymandering.”
That interesting name from more than two centuries ago refers to the thumb-on-the-scale process the party that controls the redrawing of the district lines uses to get more districts for their side and less for the other side.
Gerrymandering is fully expected to happen this year in Texas.
Senate Republicans were already certain of retaining their majority on their side of the Capitol.
Democrats in the House hoped to pick up the nine House seats needed to overcome the 83-67 Republican majority to gain control, but failed to budge the numbers.
And the governor, Greg Abbott, is a Republican with veto power who has two years left on his term.
So, Texas Democrats are most likely to be gerrymandered. Especially since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, in Shelby County v. Holder, gutted the Voting Rights Act’s requirement that election law changes be pre-cleared by the federal Department of Justice, or a three-judge federal court in Washington, D.C., before they can take effect.
Gerrymandering — the party in power drawing districts to benefit itself at the other party’s expense — is named after the governor of Massachusetts in 1812, Elbridge Gerry.
During one of the nation’s earliest redrawings of district lines, on Feb. 12, 1812, Gerry signed off on his Republican party’s creation of a new redistricting map. It included a rambling district west and north of Boston, in which Gerry happened to live.
According to the Massachusetts Historical Society, “Shortly after the bill was signed, Benjamin Russell, an ardent Federalist and Massachusetts newspaper editor, hung a map of the new district over his desk.
“It is said that the painter Gilbert Stuart visited Russell’s office one day, and seeing the creature portrayed on the map, added a head, wings and claws.
“’That will do for a salamander,’ he said. The editor replied, ‘Better say a Gerry-mander!’ Within a month, the image, with its newly coined name, appeared as a cartoon-map in the Boston Gazette.”
As a result of the new districting map, the historical society reported, “50,164 Republican votes gained the party 29 seats, while the Federalists’ 51,766 votes secured only 11 seats.
Legislative Redistricting Board
Over the years, a growing number of states have turned to citizen or other non-legislative redistricting commissions to redraw their legislative and congressional districts.
Texas so far is not among them, but legislation to accomplish that will be considered again this session. If the past is any guide, it won’t get far.
Texas does have a Legislative Redistricting Board that will draw House and/or Senate districts if the Legislature fails to do so in its first regular session after census data becomes available.
The LRB as it’s called, is comprised of the House speaker, the lieutenant governor, the attorney general, the comptroller and the land commissioner.
However, it’s still up in the air when the 2020 census data will be available. It could be as late as July 30, according to census officials. That’s two months after the regular session ends, so some of the timetables may have to be revised.
The LRB has jurisdiction only over the Texas House and Senate. If the Legislature fails to redistrict congressional and/or State Board of Education districts, that chore falls to the courts.