McNeely: Subdued start to Texas legislative session

The regular Texas legislative session that began Jan. 12 got off to an unusually subdued start.
Normally, the 140-day session, held during the first five months of odd-numbered years, is much abuzz, as veteran legislators share memories, new members meet older ones and fellow newcomers. Introductions and greetings and handshakes and hugs abound.
But in 2021, it was vastly different. The COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing and mask-wearing, plus remote virtual meetings, made it much less personable, and more sedate.
And, in addition to the pandemic’s impact in the Texas Capitol, national events overshadowed everything.
Six days before the Jan. 12 Texas legislative kickoff, on Jan. 6, the U.S. House and Senate were meeting in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., performing the usually pro forma congressional certification of the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election results for each state.
A crowd gathered mid-day at the ellipse adjacent to the White House, invited by outgoing Republican President Donald Trump — still unwilling to accept that he’d lost the election two months earlier.
The already angry crowd was further inflamed by Trump.
He urged the crowd to take their grievances down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol and protest directly to members of Congress. Trump’s backers became a mob that stormed the Capitol building. The Capitol police were outnumbered and unable to contain the intruders. One police officer was killed, while several dozen others were injured.
The rioters literally battered and broke their way through windows and doors, even while the House and Senate were meeting in their chambers. Many of those legislators crawled under desks, and some were led to adjacent offices and barricaded the doors.
After the rioters were finally run out of the Capitol, or fled on their own as more law enforcement personnel arrived from elsewhere, the lawmakers re-entered their chambers and finished certifying the Electoral College results.
And then, there were the 14 days waiting until the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, scheduled at noon in Washington.
That the Legislature in Austin was operating virtually, via Zoom and otherwise, over the next few days may have been an unanticipated gift.
State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, had already racked up a majority of pledges of support to be elected the new House speaker from Republican and Democratic House members before the House convened Jan. 12.
So on opening day, the House members dutifully stamped Phelan’s speaker card and officially elected him speaker.
Phelan, who has pledged to run a bipartisan House, several days later named legislative committees and their chairs, which reflected a rough balance among parties, races and genders.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the presiding officer of the Senate, who is elected statewide rather than by the body over which he presides, drove through his desire to keep Republicans in control of the Senate.
For decades before Patrick became lieutenant governor in 2015, Senate rules had required a two-thirds vote of the 31-member senate — or 21, if all senators were voting — to bring a bill to the floor for consideration. Once there, it required only a majority to pass.
The reason for the super-majority required to bring a bill to the floor was to encourage cooperation across the aisle between parties — either by reaching compromises, or keeping hotly contested issues from coming up for possible passage.
Senators preferred to achieve agreement on hot-topic legislation before considering it on the floor, which could endanger them at re-election time — particularly if the bill then failed to pass the House.
When Patrick was elected to the Senate in 2006, he objected to the two-thirds rule — without any support from the other senators. He got one vote.
When he defeated then-Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in 2014, there were 20 Republican senators. Patrick got the Senate rules for introduction of legislation changed — reducing the number of votes to bring bills up to 19.
And this year — when the number of Republican senators has dropped to 18, he got them to adjust the required number of senators to bring up a bill to — you guessed it — 18.