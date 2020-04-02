McNeely: Texas AG Paxton tries to use COVID-19 rules to outlaw abortions

It’s been a back-and-forth battle since the Texas pro-choice community last week filed suit in federal court in Austin charging that Attorney General Ken Paxton’s move to bar abortions in Texas because of coronavirus violates federal law.
The background:
On Sunday, March 22, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered health care facilities and professionals to postpone all procedures “not immediately medically necessary” during the coronavirus outbreak, until at least April 21.
On Monday, March 23, Paxton issued his interpretation of Abbott’s order to include abortion clinics, saying they outlaw abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.
“No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law,” Paxton’s office declared.
He warned violators could be fined up to $1,000 or face jail time of up to 180 days — or both.
Texas Republican leaders have a history of doing everything they can to make abortions as difficult as possible, including a 2013 attempt to outlaw the procedure, which led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the state.
However, Abbott’s Executive Order GA 09:
■ Did not mention the word “abortion.”
■ Said the patient’s risk should be “as determined by the patient’s physician.”
■ Said the order “shall not apply to any procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete the hospital capacity or the personal protective equipment needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.”
An hour and 17 minutes after Paxton’s office emailed his statement, the Texas Freedom Network, a pro-choice group, emailed its response.
“It’s completely unsurprising to see this attorney general use any excuse to push his ideological agenda,” network President Kathy Miller said. “But the truth is reproductive health care is essential health care.
“There are many reasons women decide to have an abortion in the already limited time window state law allows,” she said, “and a delay means denying them the constitutional right to make those decisions in a safe, timely manner with the help of their doctors.”
Other states also have tried to outlaw abortions in the name of protecting medical resources during the pandemic.
In Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, sent letters to some abortion clinics telling them to shut down because of the state health director’s order banning non-essential medical procedures during the emergency.
But Ohio Planned Parenthood officials said a clinic was complying with Acton’s order and still performing abortions.
“Under that order, Planned Parenthood can still continue providing essential procedures, including surgical abortion, and our health centers continue to offer other health care services that our patients depend on,” said a joint statement from two Ohio Planned Parenthood executives. ”Our doors remain open for this care.”
Texas’s own abortion halt was short-lived. Late Monday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel blocked the ban on abortions, pending a hearing in two weeks.
In his order, Yeakel said the ban raised concerns the state was violating the constitutional rights of women, as well as causing “irreparable harm” to those seeking the procedure.
“Regarding a woman’s right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion, the Supreme Court has spoken clearly,” Yeakel wrote. “There can be no outright ban on such a procedure. This court will not speculate on whether the Supreme Court included a silent ‘except-in-a-national-emergency clause’ in its previous writings on the issue.”
Several hundred scheduled abortions that were canceled because of Paxton’s move were probably being hurriedly rescheduled.
Then, reflecting the court battles still ahead for U.S. abortion providers during the outbreak, a 3-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, by a 2-1 vote blocked Yeakel’s order.
Stay tuned.
Out with the old ... Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is still getting pushback after telling Fox News host Tucker Carlson he agreed with President Donald Trump’s hope to get life back to normal — so much that he’s willing to risk his own life.
“No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance for your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?” said Patrick, who will turn 70 on April 4. “And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick added.
Perhaps the most direct response came from self-described Austin senior citizen Linda Kliarsky, in a letter to the Austin-American-Statesman on Saturday:
“I would like to nominate Dan Patrick to purposely expose himself to the coronavirus. Since Patrick apparently believes that all seniors would gladly sacrifice their lives for the sake of the economy, I suggest he go first.”