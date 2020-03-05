McNeely: Texas and the presidency

It once was said a Democrat couldn’t win the presidency without carrying Texas.
That played a part in John F. Kennedy choosing Texan Lyndon B. Johnson in 1960 as his running mate. The ticket won Texas — and the White House.
But the last Democratic presidential candidate to win Texas was Jimmy Carter, in 1976. In 1980, he lost Texas, and the presidency, to Republican Ronald Reagan.
It probably was no accident Reagan chose Texan George Bush, his opponent in the GOP presidential primary, as his running mate. They carried Texas, and the White House.
No Democratic presidential candidate has carried Texas since.
In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton won the presidency without carrying Texas, and again in 1996.
In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama lost Texas but won the presidency. He repeated in 2012.
So, a Democrat can become president without carrying Texas. But now, can a Republican? Democrats hope to test that in 2020.
Some say the Democratic drought in Texas since 1980 was because a Bush from Texas was on the Republican presidential ticket for six of the seven presidential elections from 1980 through 2004. So Democratic presidential campaigns didn’t spend much time or money in Texas.
Here’s the record:
1980 — George Bush for vice-president.
1984 — George Bush for vice-president.
1988 — George Bush for president. (Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis chose Texas U.S. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen as his running mate. It didn’t work.)
1992 — George Bush for president. He lost to Democrat Bill Clinton — with the help of Independent candidate Ross Perot of Texas.
1996 — No Bush on the presidential ballot, but Bush’s son, George W., had been elected Texas governor in 1994. He won reelection in 1998 and Republicans for the first time swept every statewide elected office.
2000 — George W. won a squeaker presidential election, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court on a 5-4 vote.
2004 — George W. was reelected by a comfortable margin.
Former Texas Comptroller John Sharp, a Democrat who lost for lieutenant governor to Republican Agriculture Commissioner Rick Perry on George W.’s reelection coattails, said Texas wasn’t so much a Republican state as a Bush state.
Finally in 2020, the Democratic National Committee, months before the November general election, on Feb. 25 declared Texas a battleground swing state and is pumping in money for staffing and infrastructure, hoping to turn Texas blue.
“The DNC is making historic, early investments to build strong, multiple pathways for our eventual nominee to win in November and support Democrats at every level of the ballot,” said DNC chairman Tom Perez.
Texas Democratic Chair Gilberto Hinojosa thanked the DNC for its “historic investments.”
“Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country,” he said. “Once Texas turns blue, the White House will follow.”
Texas Democrats hope it will help Democrats for Congress and state legislative races — especially winning nine more Texas House seats, to control the chamber, and block Republicans in 2021 from partisan gerrymandering of legislative and congressional districts for the next decade.
Of course, the Republicans hope to prevent all that. We’ll see in November how it works out.
Thoughts on Super Tuesday ... A lot of eyes were on Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primaries, and particularly Texas.
The state’s 228 pledged Democratic National Convention delegates are about two and a half times the 90 awarded in the first four states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Texas is second only to California’s 419 delegates among the 14 states and one territory that voted Tuesday. Altogether, 1,344 pledged delegates were at stake — about a third of the 3,979 pledged delegates nationally. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s comeback in South Carolina’s primary Saturday — 48% against front-runner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 20% — after mediocre performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, brought his delegate count almost even.
Saturday evening, billionaire Tom Steyer dropped out. Pete Buttigieg did so Sunday. Amy Klobuchar did Monday, and that evening in Dallas, she and Buttigieg endorsed Biden.
Moderate Democrats in Texas and other states worry that Democratic Socialist Sanders would lose to Donald Trump in November, and cost Democratic congressional and legislative races down-ballot. Many who favored others may be coalescing behind Biden as the most electable moderate alternative to Sanders.
The convention has 3,979 pledged delegates, allocated among states based on their past votes for Democrats. Any candidate who amasses 1,991 pledged delegates before the July 13-16 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee wins the nomination outright.
If no candidate has a majority, the choice will go to the convention. That would add 771 unpledged delegates — members of Congress, and other Democratic officials — who can vote for whomever they want.