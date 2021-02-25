McNeely: Texas' dark deep freeze

Willie Nelson’s song from the 1950s may have summed up the situation for a frigid week in Texas: “Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over.”
After a freezing week with many Texans in the dark, out of water, heat, access to food and fuel and dangerously miserable, the reaction from many was, “What happened?”
The answers included:
Texas utilities failing to adequately weatherize their generating facilities for just such a prolonged period of sub-freezing weather.
Texas’ own Public Utility Commission, overseers of the Energy Reliability Commission of Texas (ERCOT), failing to require the power companies to adequately weatherize their production and transmission facilities.
State Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, says she wants ERCOT and PUC to tell legislators what they’ve been doing and what their problems are.
“Why didn’t the Public Utility Commission — appointed by the governor — do what they should do, which is to guide these private sector industries to make sure that the ‘R’ in ERCOT was continuing to stand for reliable?” Israel asked.
That’s a question that Gov. Greg Abbott has declared an emergency item for the Legislature to take up immediately.
Texas’s continued insistence on having its own electric power grid, wholly within Texas, provides a big problem, several legislators and local officials say.
It’s to avoid federal regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission if Texas was part of the eastern or western national power grids, or both.
That avoidance, however, means Texas has no emergency power backup lifeline from electric producers outside the state.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, doesn’t like the current setup.
“We have a deregulated power system in the state, and it does not work,” Adler said Friday on NBC’S “Today Show,” “because it does not build in the incentives in order to protect people, and that has to change.”
The state’s fierce independence may have been defined by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, a Republican who served as Secretary of Energy during President Donald Trump’s administration.
Perry was interviewed for a blog post from U.S. House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry said, partly rhetorically. “Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically.”
The federal Energy Department can help with research, Perry said.
Abbott, who succeeded Perry as governor in 2015, told Sean Hannity on Fox News that the power problem was due to the Green New Deal energy efforts pushed by some Democrats that call for more renewable energy sources like wind and solar power than carbon-based fuels.
Abbott backtracked days later, after Texas power overseers said that freezing temperatures affected natural gas, coal and thermal energy as much or more than the renewables.
Abbott’s most recent target is investigating ERCOT, which is supposed to oversee what needs to be done to assure power is available and doesn’t freeze up.
As for the state’s energy regulatory activities, the Houston Chronicle reported that Texas’s PUC, whose three members are Abbott appointees, in November halted a contract with Texas Reliability Entity, a nonprofit independent organization it had hired to monitor the power situation.
“It’s astonishing to me that the PUC would get rid of the independent reliability entity with no plan to replace it,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas, who sits on the Texas House Energy Resources Committee. “No staff, no oversight on reliability.”
Anchía said he would demand answers from PUC brass on the independent monitor function during legislative hearings to investigate what factors led to the blackout.
One person not surprised by the power outage is Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a former Democratic state representative for decades.
Turner said that after a similar blackout in 2011, he introduced a bill aimed at providing greater oversight of and remedies for the shortcomings of the electricity regulatory system
He said the state was pretty well prepared to deal with power needs during extreme hot spells in the summer, but not the “forseeable and preventable” power problems of very cold winters.
Turner said his bill never even got a hearing. This year’s freeze seems to have heated up the search for a change.