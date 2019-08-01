McNeely: Texas Democrats gird for battle on gerrymandering

If you follow state and national politics, you already have these three words in your vocabulary. If you don’t, over the next two years you may want to add them. The words are “redistricting,” “partisan,” and “gerrymandering.” Taken together, advocates of fair elections say they are toxic.
Redistricting is re-drawing congressional and legislative districts once every 10 years after the federal census to adjust for population shifts.
For congressional districts, that can include adding or subtracting them due to gain or loss of population among various states.
The U.S. House of Representatives was frozen at 435 members a century ago. And, since 1943, Texas has gained one or more congressional seats after each census. Here’s how many Texas had, since 1943:
1943: 21
1953: 22
1963: 23
1973: 24
1983: 27
1993: 30
2003: 32
2013: 36
The electoral votes for each state also are reflected in their congressional representation, by adding that number to the state’s two senators. Texas will have 38 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Redistricting after the 2020 census is set to be done by the state Legislature in its 2021 legislative session. Democrats fear Republicans will keep control of the Senate, House and governorship and repeat the partisan gerrymandering they did in 2011.
The term gerrymandering was coined in 1812, when the governor of Massachusetts, Elbridge Gerry, signed off on legislation to redraw the state senate districts to help his own party. A political cartoonist’s map depicting one wraparound district as resembling a salamander led to what has become a common term for the party in power drawing district lines to help their side and punish others.
Democrats and civil rights groups seeking to outlaw partisan gerrymandering took a big blow when the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to say, basically, it had no control over redistricting. A three-judge federal appeals panel recently ruled Texas districts “unconscionable” but legal.
The court’s declaration has ramped up the efforts by some Democratic groups to do whatever they can in several targeted states to win legislative bodies, and governorships.
In Texas, Democrats took over 12 Republican House seats in 2018 and hope to capture at least nine more in 2020. Democrats hold 67 of the 150 House seats, to 83 for Republicans. Nine more in 2020 would give Democrats a 76-74 lead — and a potential block to partisan gerrymandering.
Groups that have Texas as the largest state targeted for turning blue include former Democratic President Barack Obama’s pet, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, chaired by Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder; the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee; the Texas Democratic Party; and the Democratic National Committee itself.
So, folks, there’s going to be some high-stakes political poker over the next couple of years.
Pay close attention, because what happens will probably affect whether our legislative and congressional districts will be shaped to unduly favor one party over the other — or not.
And that could affect your life.
GOP U.S. representatives move on, quit ... Rep. John Ratcliffe was announced Sunday as President Donald Trump’s pick to take over as head of the National Intelligence Agency.
Ratcliffe, 53, a former U.S. attorney, would replace Dan Coats, the former Indiana U.S. senator, who was often at odds with Trump.
Ratcliffe has represented the 4th Congressional District in the upper right corner of the state since 2015, after edging out longtime predecessor Ralph Hall in the 2014 Republican primary.
Early last week, Pete Olson, who has represented the 22nd Congressional District southwest of Houston since 2009, announced he won’t seek re-election next year.
His district has gradually changed, and his easy re-elections for a decade slipped to a 51 percent victory in 2018. The district is targeted by Democrats for 2020, and Sri Preston Kulkarni, the Democrat who got 46 percent last year, is running again.
And Wednesday, Mike Conaway, who has represented the 11th Congressional District in West Texas since 2005, said he was stepping down at the end of his current term.
Former GOP criminal court justice says adios to Republicans ... Elsa Alcala, who was appointed to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2011 and retired at the end of 2018, left the Republican Party.
She said Trump’s racism and “rotten core” ended her several-decade judicial career with the GOP.