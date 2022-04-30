McNeely: The battle over what children are taught

A recent Michigan state Senate battle over exposure of school children to sexuality, racism and other topics rapidly went viral nationally.
A self-described “straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom,” Democratic Sen. Mallory McMorrow responded to criticism in a fundraising email sent out by her colleague, Republican Sen. Lana Theis, to her own supporters.
Theis alleged attempts at “gender-bending indoctrination,” “exposure to inappropriate sexual content,” and “pitting children against each other” by teaching critical race theory to Michigan students.
“Our children are under assault in our schools — the last place we should be worried about them,” the email, signed by Theis, stated.
The email then mentioned McMorrow by name.
Theis wrote that she’s up against “social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake) who are outraged they can’t teach can’t groom and sexualize kindergarteners” and wouldn’t be able to back education that includes the notion that “8-year-olds are responsible for slavery.”
McMorrow, during her speech on the Senate floor, said Theis “accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing.”
McMorrow said she didn’t expect to see her name associated with the accusations.
“I sat on it a while, wondering, ‘Why me?’ And then I realized — because I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme,” McMorrow said.
“You can’t claim that you’re targeting marginalized kids in the name of ‘parental rights’ if another parent is standing up to say ‘no,’ “ she continued. “You dehumanize and marginalize me. You say I’m one of them.
“You say: ‘She’s a groomer, she supports pedophilia, she wants children to believe they were responsible for slavery and to feel bad about themselves because they’re white.’”
McMorrow also shared elements of her background, she said, so Theis and the other lawmakers present could know “who I really am.”
“My mom taught me at a very young age that Christianity and faith was about being part of a community, about recognizing our privilege and blessings and doing what we can to be of service to others,” McMorrow said, “especially people who were marginalized, targeted and who had less, often unfairly.”
She also said she was taught that “service was far more important than performative nonsense” such as “writing ‘Christian’ in your Twitter bio and using that as a shield to target and marginalize already marginalized people.” (Theis’ Twitter bio begins with the word “Christian.”)
“So who am I?” McMorrow continued in her speech.
“I am a straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom who knows that the very notion that learning about slavery or redlining or systemic racism means that children are being taught to feel bad or hate themselves because they are white is absolute nonsense,” McMorrow said.
“No child alive today is responsible for slavery. No one is this room is responsible for slavery,” she continued. “But each and every single one of us bears responsibility for writing the next chapter of history. We decide what happens next, and how we respond to history and the world around us.
“We are not responsible for the past. We also cannot change the past,” McMorrow said. “We can’t pretend that it didn’t happen, or deny people their very right to exist.”
An email to Theis’ office to ask for a response to her colleague’s speech and about the claims in her fundraising message did not receive a response. Calls to her office were only answered by a recorded message that said the voice mailbox was full.
On Twitter, however, Theis pointed out that McMorrow used footage of her speech to raise money.
“Sen. McMorrow is not naïve about politics and fundraising. I know that because it took her mere minutes to turn her Senate floor speech into a plea for campaign donations,” Theis wrote.
Democrat McMorrow called out GOP lawmakers for focusing on divisive topics and laws, instead of fixing the “real issues that impact people’s lives.”
“Call me whatever you want. I know who I am. I know what faith and service mean, and what it calls for in this moment,” McMorrow said. “We will not let hate win.”
Video of McMorrow’s speech has been viewed on Twitter more than 10 million times.
If you care to watch it, go to tinyurl.com/mcmorrowspeech.