Moore: Doing our part to help neighbors in need

My dad and grandfathers taught me that if someone needs help, and you have a skill set that allows you to assist them, you should do it.
Recently, a good friend and I had a discussion about how we should all work together to get through the pandemic by stepping up and helping others. The question was, how do we identify legitimate need and then organize a way to coordinate and complete specific tasks?
There are internet apps, like “Nextdoor,” that provide a way for those who live in a specific area to connect and communicate about anything from where to find toilet paper to sharing information about a military veteran who is struggling.
On the app, there was much discussion about people starting gardens to compensate for potential shortages of food. My family has gardened for decades so my wife and I were pleased to see the resurgence of interest in something that is not only personally rewarding, but given the current situation, quite wise.
I posted that I still had my tiller on my tractor and would be glad to till someone else’s garden for a minimal fee, to cover the diesel fuel to do the job. I also mentioned that I have a brush hog and could help with cutting pastures.
I got a couple of responses. None were about tilling gardens, but two were about needs for mowing. One was from a younger lady with a child. Due to the significant amount of rain we’d had, her yardman had put her at the end of the list in favor of his commercial accounts. She wasn’t sure if or when he’d next show up.
I drove over and discovered that much of what she needed would have to be completed by hand because of slopes that aren’t safe for a tractor. So I offered to mow it for her using a large, zero-turn mower to at least get it to the point it didn’t look like a jungle.
Another was a private message from someone pointing out that the elderly struggle to find reliable yard help and are often gouged on price. Would I be able to help them with their lawns?
Now, I see no shortage of trucks pulling trailers full of multiple mowers, weed eaters, and other lawn equipment, so I know there are plenty of folks out there who do this kind of work. But I suspect people are using the virus situation to cater to the larger jobs that pay well and leaving regular folks and the elderly to fend for themselves.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone who’s still working to pay for lawn care. Choosing not to mow your own yard is not uncommon and completely reasonable. But the elderly? These are people who take great pride in their lawn and are on fixed incomes. Because of age and physical limitations, they can no longer mow their own yards.
So, essentially, they’re at the mercy of those who cut lawns.
The first real job I ever had was mowing yards. I was about 10 and would tie a rope from the seat of my bicycle to the push mower, then steer with one hand as I held the one-gallon can of gas with the other while making my way from one yard to the next.
Almost all of my clients were elderly. My parents and grandparents paired me with folks who were kind and needed someone who’d do a good job, but also pay a reasonable amount of money. In the early 1970s, this was anywhere from $1 to $3 per yard.
Understandably, a lawn company can no longer charge $1 or $3 to mow a yard. But, when I found out how much some of the elderly are paying for a small yard to be cut, I was dumbfounded.
Which leads me to my main point. I’m going to try to help as many of the elderly in my neighborhood as I can, when time allows, by mowing their yards at enough to cover fuel and maintenance of the equipment. My plan is to do this until the pandemic is over.
I’m challenging everyone who’s reading this and is able to do the same. Identify the elderly in your neighborhood who need help and step up to the plate.
If you’re like me and are fortunate enough to have some decent lawn equipment, make the time to cut someone’s lawn. It won’t take long, and they’ll appreciate it more than you know.