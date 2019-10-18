Moore: I need some air

I’m not sure when they started charging for air at gas stations, but I firmly believe that collusion was involved.
When the local filling station was owned by a local family, you were never charged to fill up a low tire, or for that matter for water for the radiator or most anything else besides the gasoline.
And you didn’t even have to buy gasoline to get free air and water. If the service station attendant saw that you were in trouble and needed help he often came out and put in the air and water for you.
Well, that’s all changed.
Corporate America has once again taken people out of the equation and figured out how to make a buck off someone in trouble.
A relative and I were in the Dallas area when the low-tire light came on in her car. I asked her to follow me to a nearby 7-11 where they had an air dispenser.
I had forgotten I had one of those small air compressors that plugs in to the cigarette lighter, so I was thinking we’d spend a quarter and air up her tires.
We were greeted by the sight of a guy in a Toyota SUV who had a low tire. He had two problems. One, the machine didn’t cost a quarter, and two, it didn’t even take quarters.
The air machine only took credit cards and cost $2 for a few seconds of air.
I watched this guy try every card in his wallet, but to no avail. Even at $2 a pop, the machine was down.
He finally stood up and turned to stare at me while mouthing several words. I’m sure that he thought I couldn’t hear him, and he was correct. But since I’m hard of hearing, I do read lips.
The takeaway from his rant and quick departure on a low tire was that we also wouldn’t be getting any air.
I got out of my car and went to the window of my relative’s car and explained our plight. That’s when I remembered I had the small compressor. I filled up the low tires and we left.
As we headed down the highway toward home, I thought about the small, independent filling stations of my youth.
Mr. Rosenbaum owned an ESSO station on Park Avenue. ESSO was the trade name before the company switched to Exxon in the U.S. I believe it’s still called ESSO in Canada.
Mr. McAllister had a Mobil station directly across the street from the ESSO. Each had their own loyal customers, but they both offered the same full-service.
They’d fill up your vehicle for you, check the oil, wash your windshield and check the tires and water in the radiator.
Today, you can’t even get air for free on your own. Or in the case of the 7-11 in Dallas, you can’t even pay for it if the credit card reader isn’t working.
There are just some things in life that shouldn’t change. Free air and water should be on the list.
If the government really wanted to use our tax dollars wisely, they’d reopen all the picnic areas we used to have on the side of the highways and put in complimentary air and water.
Instead of sending us hot air from Washington, they should send us free air from a shady spot just off the side of the road.