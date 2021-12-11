Moore: Take steps to address Longview fire pension problems

Having served briefly as Longview mayor and serving on the Longview Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund board, I have a unique perspective regarding the questions surrounding the Longview fire pension.
When I resigned as mayor in 2005, the pension was more than 80% funded and had an unfunded liability of $13,937,016. Now under Mayor Andy Mack, it is 38% funded and has an unfunded liability of anywhere from $67 million to more $200 million unfunded. The amount is presently up for debate (information from the Texas State Pension Review Board).
It is a fact that the plan is operating anywhere from a $200,000 to $400,000 deficit per month (according to 2021 Longview fire pension documents), and that will continue to increase exponentially.
For comparison, the statewide Texas Municipal Retirement Fund that all other city employees are on has funded ratios 91.5% in participating cities and has funded ratios more than 80%. Also, 27.5% of the cities are more than 100% funded (information from the Texas Municipal Retirement Fund website).
Therefore, from my perspective, we should immediately take action and do two things.
First, the Longview City Council should require the local fire pension board to immediately start having all of its board meetings in the City Council chambers. These meetings should be televised live, rebroadcast, and put online historically.
Secondly, the City Council should immediately hold a special meeting and vote to proceed with a forensic audit of the local fire pension and its benefits. There are many reasons and just causes for this.
The forensic auditor should be chosen publicly and randomly from up to six forensic accountants recommended by the Texas Pension Review Board. Draw straws from the list to choose which forensic auditor. The letter of engagement and work material created should be readily open to the public.
The cost of this would be around $60,000, and even though we shouldn’t have to, local businessmen would be more than willing to pay for it.
My partner, Keene Guidry, has told me he would be willing to put up the first $20,000, and the rest could be easily raised.