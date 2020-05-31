Navarrette: Death in Minneapolis exposes gulf between police and public they protect and serve

I already hate this column. Specifically, I hate having to rummage through a gut-wrenching story that others see as cut-and-dried looking for a smidgen of nuance, fairness and honesty.
Especially when the topic hits a little too close to home.
As both a person of color and the son of a retired career cop, I have to navigate carefully the tragic death last week of George Floyd — a 46-year-old African-American — at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, and the equally tragic aftermath given how the public reacted to the horrible incident.
While others will draw sweeping conclusions, and paint with broad brushes, I don’t have that luxury. This story is complicated for me, even though some of my friends — liberals and conservatives like — tell me it shouldn’t be. I’ll explain why.
On Friday, former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder in the third degree.
Murder is the right word. What else do you call it when someone presses his weight onto the throat of another human being who is on the ground, handcuffed, and defenseless — while the man pleads: “Please, officer, I can’t breathe!”?
Much of the attention has focused on Chauvin. But three other officers were also fired: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. They may also face charges, as city officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Chauvin was a veteran officer with a long “rap sheet” of at least 18 citizen complaints who had been disciplined only twice. The system coddled him and gave him plenty of second chances. Someone needed to send the message to this guy early in his career that there would be zero tolerance for a police officer who abused his power. Not everyone is cut out to wear the badge. Obviously, Chauvin was not suited for this job.
Some of my African American friends will disagree. They’ll claim Chauvin was perfectly suited for the job because all cops are violent racists who — as one told me — “hunt” and “lynch” black people. Hyperbole doesn’t help anyone, and anyone who thinks that needs to meet more cops.
There are plenty of good ones who want nothing more than to make it home safe and hug their kids when their shift is over. Being a cop was always a crappy job, and it still is.
And people like Chauvin make the job even more difficult and more dangerous for the good cops. The vast majority of police officers might — in a decade on the job — interact with thousands of civilians, of all colors, and never wind up on video suffocating someone with their knee.
It’s good news that Chauvin has been arrested and charged. This should have happened the day of the crime. Authorities took too long to do the right thing. Minneapolis and the rest of the country paid the price for their inaction.
In fact, while I’m all about people taking responsibility for the wicked they do, the destruction they wrought, and the mayhem they create, much of the rioting and burning and looting in Minneapolis — including the atrocious act of setting fire to the police precinct station, which is two steps from anarchy — can be blamed on the fact local authorities dragged their feet.Finally, authorities also need to arrest and prosecute those who looted, set fires, and assaulted fellow citizens. No one gets a pass. If protesters want rogue cops to be accountable for their misdeeds, then they must own up to their misbehavior. That’s the only way society can function.
The reason stories like these are difficult for me is simple. It’s because my dad was one of those good cops who just tried to make it home; “I’d rather be judged by 12,” he used to say, “than carried by six.” It’s because I don’t believe police are wantonly “lynching” black people, or that — as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey implied — being black in America is a “death sentence.” And it’s because I don’t agree the answer to violence is more violence or that, when you have the moral high ground, you should be so quick to surrender it.
In this country, there is a complete lack of empathy between police and people of color. Each group finds it easier to put the other in its place, than to try to put themselves in one another’s shoes.
That’s the real problem. We haven’t confronted it. And so we’re miles away from solving it.