Navarrette: How Mike Pence lost his way on immigration

SAN DIEGO — Imagine that memorable scene from “The Godfather II” with me playing Michael Corleone and Vice President Mike Pence cast as Fredo. I approach No. 2, hug him and whisper: “Mike, you broke my heart.”
And for what? Ambition? A politician is led astray by his or her quest for a bigger title. There is no bigger cliché. What a waste.
At the heart of the betrayal was a single issue: immigration.
Of course, we’re not talking about just any run-of-the-mill issue. The immigration debate is thorny, divisive and highly charged. There are unlikely alliances, unpredictable obstacles and undercurrents of racism.
What’s more, both parties lie to their constituents, pretending to pursue policies that they have no intention of pushing. Republicans talk as if they want to deport illegal workers even if it upends the business community that supports them, while Democrats trick Latinos into thinking they’d like to welcome more of them into the citizenry even if it upsets their core constituency of working-class white voters. The whole debate is one big con.
Now, I think Pence conned me.
One of the things that the immigration issue has going for it is that it reveals character, and shows others whether you have any to reveal.
At the recent Republican National Convention, the issue made its way into Pence’s speech when he accepted the GOP nomination for vice president.
“Joe Biden is for open borders; sanctuary cities; and free lawyers and health care for illegal immigrants,” Pence said
Good luck arguing that case, Mike. On immigration, Biden is a boring moderate. He doesn’t want an open border. In fact, he has often voted to fortify it. That includes his vote in favor of the 2006 Secure Fence Act, which authorized the construction of 700 miles of border fencing.
Meanwhile, in his speech, Pence praised President Donald Trump for having “secured our southern border and built nearly 300 miles of the wall.”
Later, when Biden served as vice president, he sat silently by as President Obama devastated the immigrant community in the United States by deporting record numbers of people, separating families, caging children, and removing refugees without access to lawyers and other forms of due process.
Pence’s fearmongering takes me back almost 15 years. That’s when I started writing about Pence, who was then a third-term congressman from Indiana. I interviewed him several times about his stab at immigration reform.
In 2006, Pence was himself attacked by anti-immigration hardliners. Then-House Judiciary Committee Chairman James Sensenbrenner — who authored a bill that made it a crime to help an undocumented immigrant “remain in the United States” — dismissed Pence as having “all these bright ideas” that would never work. Then-Rep. Tom Tancredo, R-Colo. — who was at the time one of the most overtly nativist members of Congress — accused Pence of pushing a “mini-amnesty.”
It would be a crime to assist an illegal immigrant to “remain in the United States ... knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such person is an alien who lacks lawful authority to reside in or remain in the United States.”
All because Pence dared to come up with a comprehensive immigration reform bill that was as creative as it was controversial.
At the core of the controversy was the thorny question of what to do with the millions of illegal immigrants in this country who prop up portions of the U.S. economy. Rather than simply try to deport them all, and watch most of them come back, Pence devised a way for those people to remain in the United States. The key was for the undocumented to humble themselves and acknowledge that they did something wrong by coming here illegally or overstaying a visa. If they did that, Pence reasoned, fair-minded conservatives would go along with the concept of allowing these people to stay put.
Pence recruited as an ally then-Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Tex., and used her input to refine his idea. The Hutchison-Pence bill — which dropped in July 2006 — required illegal immigrants in the United States to briefly return to their home country and register for work visas with the eventual opportunity to become U.S. citizens.
Back then, and for the next decade, whenever I was asked who my favorite politician was, Pence was always near the top of the list. That’s because I admire in elected officials three things that not many of them have: courage, character and a willingness to fight it out with members of one’s own tribe.
Unfortunately, that was the Old Pence. That was the one who, as the governor of Indiana during the 2016 Republican Primary, had nothing nice to say about Donald Trump and endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex.
The New Pence had to turn himself inside out when he hitched his wagon to Trump, who rewarded the Hoosier by making him his second-in-command when he became president.
Trust me. The Old Pence would not have liked the New Pence.