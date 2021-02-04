Navarrette: If you haven't been there, don't go there

SAN DIEGO — America has become the land of the shout, and the home of the snark.
For generations, Americans valued peace and freedom. Now many just want peace and quiet.
Well, some of my readers have a solution that is sure to lower the volume on our national discourse.
These particular readers were offended by a column I wrote criticizing Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., for calling himself an Army Ranger when evidence suggests otherwise. Despite being a decorated Afghanistan and Iraq combat veteran with the 101st Airborne who did in fact complete Ranger school, Cotton was never part of the famed 75th Ranger Regiment, never earned a black, white and red Ranger scroll, and never wore a tan beret. If he had, you better believe he would have snapped a selfie.
The two-time Harvard graduate — and likely 2024 GOP presidential hopeful — is smart enough to know the difference between being “Ranger qualified” and being an actual Ranger. But ambition plays tricks with the mind, especially the simple minds of politicians.
Here’s how to keep it straight: Rangers lead the way. Cotton — by padding his military resumé then playing the victim when he got caught — can’t stay out of his own way.
That’s my opinion. And seeing how my business card reads: “opinion columnist,” I thought it safe to express it.
Not so, said the readers. That’s because, in my column, I disclosed that I had never served in the Army — or any branch of the U.S. military.
If that’s what you want, talk to my dad. He grew up in a farm town in central California, was drafted in 1964, reported to Fort Ord in Monterey, California, and was soon standing watch at a U.S. Army base in Bamberg, Germany.
At the end of basic training, my father told me, there were three buses being loaded with soldiers. The drill sergeant pointed at the buses and called out: “Germany! Korea! Vietnam!” My dad was put on the first bus.
Technically, because he served in the mid-1960’s, my father could call himself — as others do — a “Vietnam-era veteran.” He never has. Because it’s not honest.
Readers who defend Cotton say that I can’t comment on his military service since I’ve never worn the uniform.
“You’re right about one thing. You’re not qualified to talk about Rangers,” wrote one reader.
“I get a little confused when people with no military experience call out legitimate veterans,” asserted another.
“I appreciate you admitting your ignorance (it just means you don’t know something) and lack of qualification early on,” wrote another reader.
“You have no business writing about this with no military experience at all, and lots of bias and pettiness,” insisted another.
Wait. As columnists go, I’m fairly sure that “bias” and “pettiness” are both in the job description.
Initially, I resisted the gag order. I’m not criticizing the soldier, just the politician. And there, I do have expertise. Having spent 30 years covering elected officials — from school boards to the White House — I have an honorary Ph.D. in “Weasel-ology.” Cotton fits the profile.
Eventually, my critics won me over. So, I move that, from now on, no American be allowed to speak about any topic with which they don’t have firsthand experience.
If you’re not at heightened risk from COVID-19, please don’t comment as to who should get the vaccine.
If you’re native-born, pipe down about immigrants and immigration.
If you’re white, keep quiet about Black Lives Matter. But also, if you’re not a cop, don’t criticize police.
If you’re a man, don’t you dare comment about a woman’s reproductive rights.
If you’re not transgender, you shouldn’t talk about the transgender ban in the military.
If you’re not a teacher, keep to yourself any ideas about how to fix the schools. If you’re not a doctor, don’t badmouth the health care system.
Finally, there is my favorite. If you’ve never written a column, don’t tell a columnist how to do it.
And, my least favorite. If you’ve never been in the arena, or held elective office, don’t criticize politicians.
And so on.
There would be much less chatter, and things would sure quiet down. Free speech and free expression would go out the window. But that’s a small price for tranquility.
This may be an effective way to shut down critics, but it doesn’t seem like a good way to maintain a community, one where ideas are exchanged — even if they offend.