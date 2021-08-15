Navarrette: Impeachment threat against Latino secretary is all about racism

SAN DIEGO — When confronted by the immigration issue, Republicans always seem to either run away from responsibility or rush toward racism.
GOP lawmakers in Congress may soon get the chance to do both of these things at once by voting to support articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., announced last week that he intends to file those articles, citing the administration’s handling of the crisis at the southern border.
“Secretary Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation,” Biggs said in a statement. “As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary.”
There are 15 Cabinet positions, and only three are held by Latinos — Mayorkas at the Department of Homeland Security, Miguel Cardona at the Department of Education, and Xavier Becerra at the Department of Health & Human Services. What are the odds that when the privileged White male Republican declares someone to be a national security threat, because of what’s happening on the U.S.-Mexico border, it was going to be one of those Latinos?
If Republicans were willing to take their fair share of responsibility for creating the immigration crisis because big business needed cheap labor, they might have more credibility on the issue. As it stands, the GOP suffers from a cognitive dissonance that allows Republicans to disconnect from the crisis and blame everything on Democrats.
The dots are not that difficult to connect. Refugees from Central America arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without an invitation, as tends to be the case with refugees. They seek entry to the United States, coming not for welfare but for safe haven and the chance to work. Until they get on their feet, they plan to live with their aunt in Milwaukee or their cousin in Des Moines or their sister in Charlotte. The U.S. relative came a decade ago, and she works in a factory whose owner votes for the GOP and contributes to Republican elected officials. In return, when lawmakers debate an immigration bill, Republicans ensure there is nothing in it about sanctioning those who employ undocumented immigrants.
What is it that Republicans like to say in opposing amnesty for the undocumented? Oh yes. If we reward bad behavior, we get more of it.
But the immigration crisis, why, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Sure it is.
One thing that is 100% the fault of Republicans, however, is their tendency to pander to racists. That doesn’t just make them bad people. It also makes them weak people. Democrats have an unbecoming habit, too. They often give in to classism, attacking the rich or fueling the resentment of the working class. For instance, by claiming that the wealthy don’t pay “their fair share” of taxes, Democrats are aiming for the support of those who think the rich get away with something.
Republicans are the same way with immigrants. The audience they play to believes that people who come here from somewhere else aren’t looking to contribute to America but to take advantage of Americans. The Republican base thinks immigrants are scamming our country, sponging off government freebies while stealing Americans’ jobs, and refusing to assimilate so that they can turn this place into a replica of the one they left behind.
Who better to help immigrants — and even, to some degree, refugees — fleece America than a former Cuban refugee named Mayorkas?
I remember many years ago the nice White lady from the Midwest who wrote to inform me that she had my number. As a Mexican American, she said, I was just trying to create an open border so my “cousins” could sneak in.
So of course Biggs is going to go after the first Latino Secretary of Homeland Security. We could have seen that attack coming months ago, when Mayorkas was first nominated for the job. That racist stunt is right on time. You’ll notice that the GOP didn’t seek to impeach former DHS Secretaries like Janet Napolitano or Jeh Johnson. Only the guy with the funny name. Naturally.
Impeachment is a political process. But that doesn’t mean it should be used as a political weapon to advance a political cause — particularly a racist one.
Republicans, you’re not fooling anyone. We see you — in all your ugliness.