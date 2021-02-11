Navarrette: Springsteen's Super Bowl ad aimed for the center — but missed the target

SAN DIEGO — I feel the urge to grab a crescent wrench and tinker with a lyric from the Bruce Springsteen song, “Thunder Road.”
Well now, The Boss is no hero. That’s understood. All the redemption he can offer America is beneath this dirty hood ... of a Jeep?
I love Jeeps; I’ve owned three. And I love me some Springsteen; he’s my favorite yarn spinner. And, I write — and speak, comment, broadcast — from the middle; my home base is the sensible center.
So you would think I’d give high marks to a two-minute long Super Bowl commercial that brought together all three of these things.
Yet I have mixed feelings.
On the one hand, the Jeep commercial, titled “The Middle,” is brilliant, beautiful and inspiring in its call for political common ground and national unity.
The ad begins with a close-up on a tiny church in Lebanon, Kansas. The town claims to rest in the geographical center of the contiguous 48 states, which would put it literally in the middle of the country. The church never closes.
“All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle,” Springsteen says in a voiceover set against images of the town and the open spaces that surround it. “It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.”
The singer-songwriter sees that our nation is in an emotional ditch, with so many Americans lacking empathy and acting far removed from decency.
“Fear has never been the best of who we are,” Springsteen goes on. “And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle.”
This is what Springsteen is selling. Not Jeeps. But connection, unity and the view from the middle of the road.
Who could oppose these things, asked radio host Michael Smerconish on his Sirius/XM program. The commentator — who also hosts a Saturday show on CNN — markets himself as a centrist. Yet, he is more like center-left.
In fact, the ad seems to have upset many Americans. Some accused Springsteen of “selling out.” Others are clearly not ready to declare a truce.
Smerconish correctly noted that the hostility generated by both the ad and its message proves just how necessary it was.
The ad may be prophetic. But, from my point of view, it’s also problematic — and even a tad dishonest.
The fact that the commercial was attacked by the right and the left again showed how similar the opposing camps are. Both sides would agree that it’s easy to be gracious when you win. Conservatives wonder where this thirst for unity was when Donald Trump was president. Liberals want to hold Republicans accountable for the havoc they whipped up with loose talk about stolen elections.
My criticism involves what it means to be in the “middle.” For me, the middle ground is sacred. It is every bit as important to me as Springsteen’s music is to him.
Trouble is, I don’t think most Americans know what that means anymore to be in the middle of the road. The center shifts from decade to decade. It’s not just hard to hold. It can be impossible to define.
That’s what bothered me about the Jeep commercial. It trivializes something that deserves more respect than you get from a slick two minute spot from a slick ad agency on Madison Avenue.
Even so, I marvel at the ability of the Boss to make even a car commercial sound like Masterpiece Theater.
“We just have to remember that the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there,” Springsteen says in closing out the ad. “We will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road up ahead.”
I hope you do take the road to the middle. If so, I’ll see you there. But here’s a friendly tip before you leave: Take a minute and make sure you know what the middle is, where it is, how to get there and — most importantly — why it matters.