Navarrette: Trump's Easter miracle: a revived economy. Don't put your eggs in that basket.

In this agonizing tug-of-war between surviving the coronavirus and saving the U.S. economy, there are no good choices. We need the least bad choice.
As for when the economy can reopen for business and people can go back to work, the extremes once again have it wrong. The answer lies somewhere between Easter and eternity.
President Trump is wrong to suggest that businesses could reopen their doors by April 12 — just a little more than two weeks from now. Being positively optimistic is one thing, being foolishly unrealistic is another.
Yet Trump is right that, as president, he has concerns that don’t weigh on the minds of doctors, some of whom would probably keep the economy shut down for the rest of the year if it would keep the infection rate under control.
The president said last week that he imagines a “beautiful timeline” where the U.S. economy is resurrected by Easter Sunday. He suggested that workers who don’t have symptoms could go back on the job.
This timeline is like a “Seinfeld” episode. It’s based on nothing. Trump says the religious holiday is a “special day” and it would be nice to see the pews of the nation’s churches filled.
It doesn’t take a scientist to understand why a businessman wants to get back to business, and Trump isn’t wrong to say we simply can’t keep the economy shut down much longer. The patient is losing blood by the hour.
Last week, there were a record-breaking 3.28 million jobless claims, according to the Labor Department.
And the pain is just starting. Economists predict that the national unemployment rate — which, just a few months ago, was at a record low — will soon hit 30%. That’s five points higher than it was during the Great Depression, when a quarter of the country was out of work.
Many of the restaurants that are now closed for indoor dining will not reopen. The airline industry, hotels, cruises and car dealerships are all taking an enormous hit from which they may not recover. While the country’s major mortgage lenders have offered assurances that they will put foreclosures on hold for now, that won’t last forever. Eventually, many people who lose their jobs will also lose their homes.
It seems like half of America is stressed and anxious that they might get sick, but the other half is stressed and anxious that they may go bankrupt. And we haven’t even begun to come to grips with the social costs of all this isolation, including everything from domestic violence to a weakened sense of community. It’s a nightmare.
Cut Trump some slack for being in a hurry to turn the lights back on. He’s not crazy.
But that doesn’t make him right. Many physicians are saying the idea of having the lights back on by Easter is ridiculous.
In fact, this is highly irresponsible talk from the Commander-in-Chief given we still don’t know enough about COVID-19 to keep people safe and healthy. That includes the folks that Trump wants to put back to work. What if those people go back to work, get sick and develop symptoms? They’ll get more people sick. And we’ll be right back where we started.
Besides, businesses need customers. What’s the point of reopening your doors and paying your employees if people are afraid to walk through those doors because they’re still shell shocked from weeks of sequestration?
What’s the rush? America needs stay put, stay home and stay healthy for the foreseeable future. It took enormous effort — and a whole lot of good ol’ fashioned fear — to get millions of workers out of their offices, factories, classrooms and storefronts. We should not be in such a hurry to reverse all that and put them back in harm’s way.
Americans must be awfully confused right about now. First, the administration sounds the alarm and tells them to stay indoors. Then, it can’t wait to get them back to work.
Meanwhile, the media isn’t helping. It is using the 24-hour news cycle to push the story of two crises unfolding side-by-side. There is the health crisis, but there is also the economic crisis. Which catastrophe should the country be more worried about if they wind up in conflict with one another? No one can tell us.
Forget Easter. The country needs more time. Now, you know what has a good ring to it? Imagine Americans declaring our freedom from many of these worries by a day that has been set aside to celebrate freedom: The Fourth of July.