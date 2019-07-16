Other Voices: As West Texas influence wanes, Texas Tech takes new approach in Austin

The Dallas Morning News
If Texas were its own country, it could claim to have the 10th largest economy in the world, and two of its main industries would be energy and agriculture. Both, of course, are prominently rooted in West Texas, where something like less than 15% of Texans of live.
These facts were part of Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell’s pitch this year to the Legislature as he made the argument that taking care of Tech would help a large part of the state succeed in the decades ahead. The pitch worked, as Tech got everything it asked for from the Legislature this year.
One secret to his pitch was a simple approach: just one special request per university, the full force of West Texas support, and the promise to sell off his house to economize.
That’s not to say Tech got more goodies than other public universities.
The Texas A&M system, for example, bragged in a news release that it scored a record $157 million in new funding. But then the Aggies have a well-connected chancellor, 11 universities, a health science center and various agencies scattered around the state. So it’s larger than Tech’s four-university system. That means A&M has more alumni than Tech and more built-in support among legislators. (Mention A&M in the Capitol and count the “whoops.”)
Mitchell knew he had some disadvantages compared with other chancellors. So he took a new approach. Rather than handing lawmakers a list of dream projects, he asked each university president to select one project to stump for. Just one each. Then each official became a walking advocate for the entire budget request.
And Mitchell did not aim low. He persuaded the Legislature to build a new veterinary medicine school in Amarillo, despite A&M’s protests. Mitchell also won a dental school in El Paso, a mental health institute in Lubbock, and funding for an intensive program to help first-generation college students in San Angelo.
His approach reflects a new camaraderie among West Texas officials. Realizing that their pull in Austin has waned as rural areas lose representation vs. urban and suburban regions, West Texas leaders have become better cheerleaders for each other, Mitchell said.
But there is another component to Mitchell’s savvy. Before asking for more money, he trimmed some expenses, including a plan to auction off the chancellor’s mansion (Tech will instead pay Mitchell a housing allowance). The mansion costs about $100,000 a year to maintain, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, a sliver of the system’s $2 billion budget.
Still, it gave Mitchell some skin in the game. Anybody in the market for an 8,000-square-foot, nondescript ‘90s era brick house in a Lubbock neighborhood that isn’t terribly convenient to campus? According to the Lubbock newspaper, the house has four bedrooms, five baths, and a Tech “sports room.” Largesse that will now go to the highest bidder.