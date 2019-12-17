Other Voices: Broader outreach can benefit Texas GOP

Beaumont Enterprise
We’re always encouraged when both parties move back from the edges toward mainstream voters. Lately the Texas Republican Party has been making some moves in that direction worth noting.
When filing closed last week for next year’s congressional races, the GOP had at least 30 women running for those seats, more than twice as many as in the 2018 elections. That year, 13 women ran as Republicans while almost three times as many women ran on the Democratic side.
Officials in both parties say the shift is at least partly in response to the results of the 2018 election, when Democrats made major gains in the suburbs and among female voters. Democrats flipped a dozen Texas House seats, bringing the current margin to 83-67 in favor of the GOP. Democrats know that if they can gain nine more state House seats next year, they would take control of that chamber for the first time in decades.
Republicans don’t want that to happen, and to their credit, they seem to realize that some of the party’s hard-line positions from the past won’t work anymore.
In this year’s regular session of the Legislature, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped trying to push an unpopular “bathroom bill” aimed at transgender people and the mythical threat that they seek to assault people in restrooms. After the session, Patrick, perhaps the most conservative figure in the party, even came out in favor of background checks on all gun sales and red-flag laws to remove weapons from disturbed people making explicit threats.
In preparation for next year’s elections, the party is seeking more diversity, such as by releasing a series of videos featuring women and candidates of color who explain why they are Republicans. And last week, Land Commissioner George P. Bush said Texas Republicans must reject any hateful or racist rhetoric from candidates, like the white GOP state legislator who suggested his “Asian” challengers on the ballot in 2020 were motivated by race.
“If you just let statements like this in 2019 slide, I think it sets a bad precedent heading into 2020,” Bush said. “For those that aren’t adding value by injecting hatred and racism, (they) should have no place in civil discourse.”
Bush, whose mother is from Mexico, even had to beat back absurd rumors that he planned to erect a statute near the Alamo of Santa Anna, the Mexican general whose troops killed Texas independence fighters there in 1836.
Changes like this are welcome in the Texas GOP — and overdue. Texas is still a conservative state, but it’s growing more diverse every day. The political party that can build from its base to reach out to swing voters is probably going to win more elections in coming years. Republicans are recognizing that, and it will be interesting to see how Texas Democrats react in 2020 and beyond.