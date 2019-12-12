Other Voices: STAAR tests should be regularly scrutinized

The state’s standardized tests, a regular and collective cause of consternation for students, administrators, teachers and parents alike, received something of a passing grade from university researchers last week.
Most closely scrutinized by University of Texas researchers were reading and writing passages within the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests taken by elementary and middle school students in the state’s public schools each year. Test scores help determine whether fifth- and eighth-graders can advance to the next grade level and ultimately whether students can graduate. In addition, the state’s evaluation of school districts each year is heavily informed by student performance on the STAAR.
In other words, there’s a lot at stake, which means taking the time to review the tests and ensure their alignment with state standards is an appropriate step, especially because several previous studies indicated the tests were too difficult with respect to the grade level being tested.
Education advocates pushed the debate before state education officials and lawmakers last spring with a regularly repeated claim that passages included in the reading and writing portions are written beyond the grade level of students taking the test. They say this makes the tests too challenging, and the result is students and schools are unfairly penalized.
The Legislature took on the matter, calling for test passages and questions to be evaluated to ensure they pass muster in aligning with state standards as part of the school finance system overhaul under House Bill 3. The researchers found from 93% to 100% of the questions in each of five subjects were within standards defined under the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum.
It’s important to note the researchers were unable to say whether test questions were too complex for students, concluding that “analyzing the test questions in a reliable manner for this report is not possible.” The report, delivered to the Legislature, is the first of a two-part study. The second half will look at the 2020 STAAR exams.
According to numbers reported by The Texas Tribune, 48% of Texas students scored at grade level or above on reading and English exams while 38 percent scored at or above grade level for writing.
The Texas Education Agency expressed satisfaction with the report’s findings.
“TEA is pleased with the report’s findings which show our assessments overwhelmingly align with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS),” the organization said in a statement, “with readability appropriate to students’ grade level. The agency thrives on a culture of continuous improvement and studies like these provide us with additional benchmarks that we can effectively learn from in an effort to better serve Texas students.”
The Texas students of today will be the Texas leaders of tomorrow and beyond. Their public education should be challenging and rigorous as they are prepared to engage a rapidly changing world. Standardized tests should be one tool used in assessing their progress. They must test student knowledge in an even-handed way, and must stand up to regular scrutiny and corresponding adjustments if necessary in the interest of fairness, not easiness — precisely because there is so much riding on them.