Other Voices: State lawmakers correct in call for Teacher Retirement System lease agreement hearing

Amarillo Globe-News
The great work done by the media in illuminating details around a downtown high-rise office complex lease agreement for the Texas Retirement System of Texas has sparked interest with another group eager to learn all of the deal’s parameters — the Texas Legislature.
After a seven-month wait, the Austin American-Statesman obtained basic information in January. Once the TRS moves into its new headquarters, it will spend almost $4 million annually for office space at the 36-story Indeed Tower, named for the internet job-search company that will occupy the top 10 floors.
Since becoming public, the amount has raised more than a few eyebrows. The TRS manages retirement benefits for some 1.6 million current and former teachers and school employees. The newspaper is still waiting to see the full lease agreement. The agency has not disclosed all costs associated with the lease, including estimated shared operating expenses. TRS has asked for a ruling from Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding how much information it must release.
In the meantime, the revelations thus far have lawmakers more than ready to look into the matter. State Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston, chairs the House committee overseeing pensions and financial services, and said a hearing will likely take place next month. “Texans deserve a full set of facts, and we will be hearing from the TRS on this matter,” he said over the weekend.
Brian Guthrie, executive director of the TRS, issued a written statement last week indicating the agency looks forward to discussing the agreement with lawmakers and answer questions in public. That will be a welcome and much-anticipated exchange.
The TRS has explained the move as necessary, saying upscale office space is one of many key factors in attracting and retaining talented employees. Commercial real estate experts say the TRS rate is below the average for prime office space downtown. The deal would last for roughly 10 years and include approximately 100,000 square feet of space. However, the rent is much more than the average paid by other state agencies in Austin.
Lawmakers, meanwhile, want to hear what the TRS has to say. Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, is one of several to say the Legislature needs to scrutinize the lease, going so far as to suggest that one possibility could be “mandating that the agency sublease the space and instead go someplace cheaper.”
Other strong comments, came from Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, who said in a social media post, “To claim one of the most highly sought after office spaces in the state is somehow necessary to represent the needs of Texas teachers and retirees is unnerving.”
He went on to suggest the TRS arrangement would be seen as tone deaf by teachers making an average yearly salary of $55,000 and retirees drawing monthly pensions in the neighborhood of $2,000. One other legislator, Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, sent a letter to Paxton requesting action of a different kind, vacating the TRS agreement completely.
That seems unlikely. But what is apparent is the TRS soon will answer pointed questions in an open setting about this arrangement. Lawmakers’ rhetoric might be sharp, but their intent is correct in seeking a public hearing on this matter.
That would have never happened had it not been for the work of the media, asking questions of its own and proving once again that knowledge is power and the public has a right to know how public agencies spend public money.