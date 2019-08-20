Other Voices: Texas economy vulnerable to effects of any trade gaffes in D.C.

Dallas Morning News
If you look at the Texas economy from afar, it is difficult to see anything except a long list of successes.
It is arguably the most resilient in the nation, producing more economic activity than most nations. It is propelled by international trade, energy and constant construction to accommodate a burgeoning population.
Low interest rates and a tax climate conducive to corporate relocations and expansions haven’t hurt either.
But despite its many wins, Texas isn’t immune to the business cycle, global slowdowns or the corrosive effect of a protracted trade fight between Beijing and Washington. With signs of an economic slowdown looming, Congress could cushion the slide by ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
A new trade agreement is important for the entire nation, but nowhere is it more important than in Texas. A manufacturing and exporting juggernaut and the top exporting state in the nation, Texas is responsible for almost 20% of total U.S. exports, much of it from oil and gas shipments. A slowdown in the energy sector, corrosive trade battles or uncertainty in trade relationships with Canada and Mexico will have an outsize impact on Texas.
That’s the message we’ve heard from various economists including Keith Phillips of the Dallas Federal Reserve, who earlier this year tempered his projection for Texas’ economic growth with a warning that a sharp decline in trade or oil prices would deliver a major negative blow to the state’s economic well-being.
We’re beginning to see signs of this slowdown. Construction activity is slowing, as is the energy sector, slides that convert into the prospect of slower overall job growth in the state. Washington’s foolish tariff battle with China, and the unresolved trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, strike directly at Texas, too. The three nations are Texas’ top goods export markets so uncertainty and clashes pose threats to future growth.
This is far from a prediction of a recession because Texas usually grows, in terms of job growth, one percentage-point faster than the nation and crude oil prices are still above the $30- to $40-a barrel level that would turn mild concern into major trepidation. But it does signal a more cautious, and even more unpredictable economic period that will factor into, and even curtail, vital business and investment decisions all across Texas.
The Texas economy hums when oil prices are stable and predictable, and our state’s history with free trade proves that removing tariff barriers reduces business uncertainties, creates economic prosperity and benefits consumers and producers.
Even if the Trump administration persists with waging a tariff war of attrition with U.S companies and consumers as collateral damage, Congress has no excuse to not ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.