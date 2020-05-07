Other Voices: We're nowhere near the oil price 'surge' you're hearing about

There’s finally been some good news in the stock markets, with buyers looking for bargains and a feeling that the economic future will be brighter despite the hard knock of coronavirus.
How much optimism? “Oil producers also rallied as the price of crude oil surged,” reported The New York Times, in words that were emblematic of reporting on the markets.
Surge? Not from our perspective.
The benchmark West Texas Intermediate did rise daily for the past week before falling back Wednesday, but that was to a bit more than $24 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was a bit higher.
That’s a far cry from just the beginning of the year, when the high $50s was more typical.
And, of course, no one in the oil patch needs to be reminded that oil was north of $100 per barrel until late 2014.
While we hope the overall direction of the stock markets are positive, and we hope even more fervently that they are right about the prognosis for the post-lockdown economy, the reality is that this “surge” isn’t going to do much for Louisiana’s employment picture in the oil patch.
Several businesses in oil and gas services announced plans to lay off workers because of the economic downturn and the glut of oil produced by the reduction in business activity.
The layoffs are hopefully short-lived, said Stephen Toups, of Turner Industries, where pipe fabrication facilities in Port Allen will lay off 350. ‘’We believe these layoffs are temporary and have every intention to resume normal operations,” Toups said.
We hope he’s right but the striking level of the price collapse puts at serious risk the future of many companies.
National analysts point to the leveraged companies that produce oil and gas in shale formations around the country, saying those may not be able to service their debts, with bankruptcies and consolidation in that segment of the business.
Employment in oil and gas is different for companies using energy, like big refiners and petrochemical manufacturers, and the development side of the business. Both are important in our region, but the latter, with shops and yards sitting empty that formerly employed thousands at good wages, are most immediately vulnerable to this sharp collapse in oil prices.
A surge in prices? We’re not anywhere close to there yet.