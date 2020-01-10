Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

‘Walls of indifference’
The Dallas Morning News
In our tumultuous political climate and too-often cynical world, even pleas to help the most vulnerable among us are sometimes interpreted as personal attacks used to score points against one’s political opponent.
Sadly, that’s how many on the left and the right viewed Pope Francis’ Christmas Day address at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City when he prayed for migrant families and refugees around the world and condemned the “walls of indifference” and “inhumane detention camps” they often encounter.
Instead of seeing his prayer for what it was — a call to all human beings, on the left and the right, Christian and non-Christian, to understand the forces that cause people to flee their homes and see migrants and refugees for what they are, fellow human beings suffering — many pundits saw it as a criticism of President Donald Trump and the wall he’s promised to build on our southern border.
This is not only misguided and cynical, it misinterprets the purpose of the pope’s prayer and his efforts to draw attention to what he has called the “globalization of indifference”, a growing trend toward “extreme individualism” and a “utilitarian mentality” in economically advanced societies.
This, as he said Sept. 29, the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, is “not just about migrants.” It’s about a world where “migrants, refugees, displaced persons and victims of trafficking have become emblems of exclusion. In addition to the hardships that their condition entails, they are often looked down upon and considered the source of all society’s ills.” That, he continued, is “an alarm bell” warning of “moral decline” in our consumer societies that too often see goods and individuals as disposable.
We may not agree with everything this pope says or does, but we certainly agree that how we treat the displaced and the “poorest of the poor” says a great deal about who we are as a nation. ...
When historians look back on the decade just ended, they may very well refer to it as the “decade of refugees.” ...
Tragically, the exodus continues. Families continue to flee war, social unrest, poverty and persecution in Syria and Afghanistan, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, Myanmar and Congo. Closer to home, they’re fleeing violence, poverty, tyranny and corruption in Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Venezuela, and other Central and South American countries.
It is by no means a political statement — or at least it shouldn’t be — to say these vulnerable mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, must be treated with respect, kindness and understanding, not indifference.
Beaumont ISD’s example
Beaumont Enterprise
Public officials usually don’t make new year’s resolutions, but if the Beaumont ISD board was hoping to start off 2020 with a positive goal, it succeeded. The managers recently moved the public comment period for each meeting from the middle to the start, and residents will be able to sign up for the comment period any time before the 6 p.m. start, although they can still sign up in advance through the district’s website.
This is a nice change for the BISD — as it would be for any other taxing entity in the region that doesn’t put out the welcome mat for public comments.
An open secret on this issue is that some public boards make it difficult for residents to speak before them, either by making the sign-up process difficult, giving each speaker only a short period of time or by delaying the comment period until later in the meeting, sometimes at the end. That last trick forces residents to sit around for an hour or two before they can speak their minds. More than a few have given up in frustration, as the meeting dragged on, and went home. This, of course, is exactly what the board wanted. ...
Yes, sometimes the public comments may be rude or off-point. That doesn’t matter. Democracy is not always neat and tidy, but it’s still better than any other form of government. Outside of profanity or personal insults, taxpayers should be allowed to say pretty much anything they want before the public boards that are spending their tax dollars.
In turn, elected officials should realize that sometimes they will have to take the heat. If they’re too sensitive or thin-skinned for that, they shouldn’t seek public office in the first place. ...
Every other public board in the area should review its public comments policy to see if it can be improved like this. ...