Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Your right to read
Corsicana Daily Sun
In his novel “Fahrenheit 451,” author Ray Bradbury tells the dystopian story of a “fireman” — one who burns books for a living — who one day picks up a book to read instead of setting it on fire.
In the story, reading is banned, and Montag knows that full well. His boss explains why: Better to have an ignorant public than one that worries its head over controversial, politically charged topics. Or so the argument goes. ...
We won’t spoil the rest of the story. Suffice it to say Montag wrestles with that argument and finds where it falls short. He starts memorizing verses from a few scraps of a Bible he salvaged from a fire. He chooses the books — or better said, the world of ideas he can discover through books.
The irony? This book about banning books has itself been the subject of attempts to ban it.
Sept. 22-28 is Banned Books Week, celebrating your freedom to read. “Fahrenheit 451” is just one of many books that people have tried to have removed from school, university or public libraries for various reasons, and this week is when librarians, booksellers, publishers and teachers support people’s freedom to seek out ideas even if they’re unpopular.
Simply put, it’s your right to read what you choose and to make that same decision for your children. Somebody else shouldn’t make that decision for you.
There might be very good reasons that a particular person shouldn’t read a particular book, especially where children are concerned. ...
But whether a child should read a particular book is for that child’s parents to decide, not a government employee — a librarian, a teacher or anyone else. ...
Tragedies and change
The (McAllen) Monitor
Years before disturbed, gun-toting killers began charging into schools, stores and other venues, many Rio Grande Valley families learned the bitter pain of losing a large number of children in a single, devastating blow.
Thirty years ago, on Sept. 21, 1989, a school bus packed with 81 students headed to Mission schools collided with a commercial truck and veered into an abandoned caliche pit in Alton.
The bus plunged 40 feet and sank into about 10 feet of water. Twenty-one junior and senior high school students died, another 64 were injured.
The area would never be the same. It remains the worst school bus tragedy in Texas history. Entire Valley families lost their next generation, perhaps the very future of their bloodlines, on that September morning. They are left with happy memories of their children, horrific memories of the tragedy, and thoughts of what the victims might have become as adults. ...
We’ll always wonder if any of those victims might have become a great statesman, inventor of business leader, or contributed in more subtle ways in their respective communities.
We hope the victims’ families can take some solace in knowing that their sacrifice has saved unknown numbers of lives by prompting new procedures and safety measures.
Bus designs were changed as a result of the Alton crash, some mandated by law. ...
Well-deserved honor
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Although the mere mention of the words “climate change” can set off politicized discourse all along the opinion spectrum, it continues to be an important topic of conversation beyond the talking points of 2020 presidential candidates.
Regardless of where one falls in the discussion, there is no doubting the commitment of Texas Tech University professor Katharine Hayhoe, who has relentlessly worked to heighten awareness around the ongoing effects of climate change.
Hayhoe’s advocacy was recognized by the United Nations on Monday, when she was selected to receive a 2019 Champions of the Earth award, the organization’s highest honor. It acknowledged Hayhoe’s contributions to “quantifying the effects of climate change and her tireless efforts to transform public attitudes,” according to the UN release announcing the news.
She is a professor in the university’s Department of Political Science and director of the Climate Center. Hayhoe has served as a lead author for many key climate reports, including the U.S. Global Change Research Program’s Second, Third and Fourth National Climate Assessment and has built a reputation for an ability to convey real-world impact of a changing climate in easily understood language. ...
The professor is a local voice with national reach and has been recognized accordingly throughout a career highlighted by her being devoted to bringing attention to the short- and long-term impact of climate change, often in the face of critics who see the issue differently.